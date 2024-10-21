Kyiv to hold third food summit in November - MFA
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv is planning to host the third food summit in November. Minister Sibiga discussed Black Sea security with his Turkish counterpart and emphasized Russian attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure.
The third food summit is planned to be held in Kyiv in November. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, UNN reports .
Despite the war, Ukraine remains a guarantor of food security for many countries and regions. We are continuing to implement the President's humanitarian program Grain from Ukraine, and I would like to remind you that President Erdogan once played a crucial role in launching this important initiative. We plan to hold the third food summit in Kyiv in November
Sibiga noted that he and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan paid important attention to efforts to return stability and security to the Black Sea and ensure freedom of navigation.
“I informed my colleague about Russia's escalation of attacks on our port infrastructure and civilian vessels. Since the beginning of the fall, Russian strikes have already damaged four ships, including those carrying grain for Egypt, corn for Italy, and humanitarian cargo of the UN food program for Palestine. We need a strong stance to stop this terror and preserve global food security,” Sibiga said.
Sibiga reported earlier that since the beginning of the war, Russia has carried out more than 50 attacks on Ukrainian ports, which resulted in damage to more than 300 port infrastructure facilities and 23 civilian vessels. More than 100 thousand tons of agricultural products were destroyed.