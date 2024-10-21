Kyiv to hold third food summit in November - MFA

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
Exclusive
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Kyiv to hold third food summit in November - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15822 views

Kyiv is planning to host the third food summit in November. Minister Sibiga discussed Black Sea security with his Turkish counterpart and emphasized Russian attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure.

Kyiv to hold third food summit in November - MFA

The third food summit is planned to be held in Kyiv in November. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, UNN reports .

Despite the war, Ukraine remains a guarantor of food security for many countries and regions. We are continuing to implement the President's humanitarian program Grain from Ukraine, and I would like to remind you that President Erdogan once played a crucial role in launching this important initiative. We plan to hold the third food summit in Kyiv in November

- Sibiga said.

Sibiga noted that he and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan paid important attention to efforts to return stability and security to the Black Sea and ensure freedom of navigation.

“I informed my colleague about Russia's escalation of attacks on our port infrastructure and civilian vessels. Since the beginning of the fall, Russian strikes have already damaged four ships, including those carrying grain for Egypt, corn for Italy, and humanitarian cargo of the UN food program for Palestine. We need a strong stance to stop this terror and preserve global food security,” Sibiga said.

Ukraine calls on the International Maritime Organization to send a monitoring mission to Odesa ports - Sibirga

Addendum

Sibiga reported earlier that since the beginning of the war, Russia has carried out more than 50 attacks on Ukrainian ports, which resulted in damage to more than 300 port infrastructure facilities and 23 civilian vessels. More than 100 thousand tons of agricultural products were destroyed.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
United Nations
Black Sea
Italy
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Egypt
Ukraine
The State of Palestine
Odesa
Kyiv
