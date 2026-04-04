Kyiv: office and warehouse building on fire after Russian attack - consequences shown

In Kyiv, a fire broke out in a 3-story office and warehouse building due to a Russian drone strike; it was extinguished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv reported on Saturday, showing the aftermath, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of an enemy UAV hit, a fire broke out on the first floor of a three-story office and warehouse building," the State Emergency Service indicated.

"The fire was localized at 07:35 over an area of 125 sq.m, and extinguished at 08:07," the State Emergency Service reported.

The consequences of the morning attack in Kyiv have been eliminated. There are no casualties or injuries, as stated.

260 out of 286 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight