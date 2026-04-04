260 out of 286 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 286 drones at Ukraine overnight, 260 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of April 4 (from 18:00 on April 3), the enemy attacked with 286 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Shatalovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, about 200 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 260 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south, east and center of the country. 11 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 6 locations - reported the Ukrainian Air Force.

The attack continues, with about 20 enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Ukrzaliznytsia stopped some trains and is evacuating passengers due to a drone attack in Kyiv Oblast