Kyiv experiences power and water supply disruptions due to power grid failure - KMDA

As of Saturday evening, Kyiv experienced power and water supply disruptions due to an accident on the power grid. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Due to an emergency situation on the power grid on the left bank, there are power and water supply disruptions - the message says on Telegram.

Energy workers are already working to eliminate the damage, the agency noted.

Recall

No electricity restrictions for the population and industry are forecast in Ukraine on March 22. Citizens are asked to turn on appliances from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Energy workers are restoring electricity supply after the Russian attack on energy facilities in a number of regions - Zelenskyy