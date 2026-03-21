Kyiv experiences power and water supply disruptions due to power grid failure - KMDA

$43.9650.50
ukenru
March 21, 12:15 PM • 16612 views
Russia wanted to stage an assassination attempt on Orban before the elections in Hungary - WP
Exclusive
March 21, 08:53 AM • 37113 views
Why China still doesn't risk attacking Taiwan
March 21, 12:55 AM • 40053 views
Kremlin prepares large-scale repressions after the end of the war in Ukraine - Reuters
Exclusive
March 20, 05:00 PM • 59403 views
How Ukrainians find happiness during the great war: figures, facts, and advice from a psychotherapist
Exclusive
March 20, 03:55 PM • 84533 views
"We couldn't believe our eyes" - Ukrainian military in the Middle East on American defense
Exclusive
March 20, 02:50 PM • 45173 views
The first phase of Russia's spring-summer offensive failed - what's next?
March 20, 01:46 PM • 42434 views
228 Ukrainian specialists have already been sent to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
March 20, 01:36 PM • 34800 views
Ukraine wants to know the dates for the upcoming trilateral meeting at a bilateral meeting with the US - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 20, 01:16 PM • 52474 views
"Fuel cashback" launched and gas station prices jumped again: what's happening with fuel on March 20 and what to expect next
March 20, 12:29 PM • 21041 views
SBS destroyed Russian Ka-52 with an FPV drone in Donetsk region - "Madyar" showed videoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+4°
2m/s
73%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy bid farewell to Patriarch Filaret and assessed his role in the history of UkrainePhotoMarch 21, 11:35 AM • 6678 views
Fire breaks out at a Czech company producing drones for UkraineMarch 21, 11:44 AM • 10746 views
The Third Army Corps of the AFU repelled a large-scale Russian offensive in the Lyman-Borova directionVideoMarch 21, 11:56 AM • 7434 views
Trump said he trusts Putin more than allies and criticized ZelenskyyMarch 21, 01:02 PM • 5306 views
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 12582 views
Publications
Should you buy an air fryer - pros, cons, and nuances of choiceMarch 21, 09:28 AM • 24053 views
Aries: zodiac sign characteristics, personality traits, and compatibilityMarch 21, 07:06 AM • 24439 views
"We couldn't believe our eyes" - Ukrainian military in the Middle East on American defense
Exclusive
March 20, 03:55 PM • 84533 views
"Fuel cashback" launched and gas station prices jumped again: what's happening with fuel on March 20 and what to expect next
Exclusive
March 20, 01:16 PM • 52474 views
When will the cherry blossoms bloom in Uzhhorod and what else is worth seeing in the city?PhotoMarch 20, 12:40 PM • 50569 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Viktor Orbán
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Hungary
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 12596 views
Top 4 melodramas with a tearful ending that everyone should watchMarch 21, 02:47 AM • 19407 views
Olga Kharlan and Luigi Samele revealed the gender of their unborn childVideoMarch 20, 05:17 PM • 19574 views
Bruce Willis celebrates 71st birthday: rare photos with granddaughter and family support despite illnessPhotoMarch 20, 03:18 PM • 23587 views
IEA advises working from home and flying less due to rising energy pricesMarch 20, 02:28 PM • 21647 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Washington Post
Lancet (loitering munition)
Fox News

Kyiv experiences power and water supply disruptions due to power grid failure - KMDA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

On the left bank of the capital, there were power and water outages due to a technical accident. Energy workers have already started repair work to restore services.

Kyiv experiences power and water supply disruptions due to power grid failure - KMDA

As of Saturday evening, Kyiv experienced power and water supply disruptions due to an accident on the power grid. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Due to an emergency situation on the power grid on the left bank, there are power and water supply disruptions

- the message says on Telegram.

Energy workers are already working to eliminate the damage, the agency noted.

Recall

No electricity restrictions for the population and industry are forecast in Ukraine on March 22. Citizens are asked to turn on appliances from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Energy workers are restoring electricity supply after the Russian attack on energy facilities in a number of regions - Zelenskyy21.03.26, 22:06 • 1800 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv City State Administration
Ukraine
Kyiv