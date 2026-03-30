Knife attack and shooting during mobilization in Odesa - police report two wounded, details being clarified

In Odesa, during mobilization efforts, a man stabbed a serviceman. At the same time, passers-by tried to obstruct the notification group, and a TCC employee used a weapon. As reported by the Odesa Oblast police, details are being established, and two injured individuals are currently known, according to UNN.

Details

As law enforcement officers reported, they learned about the incident in the Peresyp district of the city from monitoring social networks.

It was preliminarily established that during mobilization measures, a notification group identified a man who violated military registration rules. When attempting to deliver him to the territorial recruitment center, he stabbed a serviceman. At this time, passers-by began to obstruct the actions of the notification group. In particular, they blocked the exit from the residential area, the report states.

As reported by the police, a TCC serviceman used a traumatic weapon against one of the passers-by. Both injured individuals have now been hospitalized with injuries.

Details are being clarified.

In Odesa, TCC employees used gas against a family with an infant - Lubinets reacted to the incident

Additionally

Meanwhile, as reported by "Dumska", another conflict involving TCC employees occurred in the Peresyp district of Odesa. Five men in military uniform and several of their civilian assistants beat a man before forcing him into a minivan.

Judging by the video that appeared on social media, the man was pulled out of the car onto the ground and kicked. Passers-by tried to rescue him, but in vain. During the fight, one of the TCC members opened fire on people. It is reported that as a result, a man was injured - he was shot in the leg.

An ambulance arrived at the scene.