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In Odesa, TCC employees used gas against a family with an infant - Lubinets reacted to the incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1672 views

The military used force and a gas canister against a man, woman, and child. The one-year-old baby was diagnosed with a concussion, Lubinets sent inquiries.

In Odesa, TCC employees used gas against a family with an infant - Lubinets reacted to the incident

In Odesa, military personnel from the TCC and SP used physical force and a gas canister against civilians - a man, a woman, and their one-year-old child, as a result of which the child suffered a concussion and the adults sustained numerous bruises. This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, who added that he had sent inquiries to the National Police and the Military Law Enforcement Service to clarify all circumstances, UNN reports.

Details

According to media reports, military personnel from the TCC and SP recently used physical force and a gas canister against civilians in Odesa - a man, a woman, and their one-year-old child. According to available information, as a result, the child suffered a concussion and the adults sustained numerous bruises. I have already received an appeal from the affected Ukrainian woman to our Odesa Representation, who called our employees. As part of our response, we sent inquiries to the National Police and the Military Law Enforcement Service to clarify all circumstances.

- Lubinets wrote.

He emphasized that the use of violence in any form is a criminal offense and therefore requires a legal assessment of this case.

I specifically emphasize: I react to every situation, although not always publicly. I demand compliance with the law during mobilization measures, especially in cases of possible violations of children's rights to grow up in a family environment. My position is clear: measures must be carried out in accordance with all rules, with respect for people's rights and without threatening civilians. Any violations, both by the TCC and SP and by citizens, must receive a proper legal assessment, and if necessary, lead to accountability.

- Lubinets added.

Recall

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained the head of a group from one of the departments of the Kovel RTCC and SP in the Volyn region - he, along with other servicemen, used excessive force against a 60-year-old man during an attempted mobilization.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
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