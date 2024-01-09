Kharkiv under rocket attacks - Terekhov

The occupiers are striking at Kharkiv. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"Kharkiv is under rocket attacks," Terekhov said.

The information about the attacks was confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"The occupiers are striking. Residents of Kharkiv and the region: stay in shelters," said the head of the JFO.

There are no alarm bells for Kharkiv residents: Fitio on possible russian offensive on Kharkiv