In Kharkiv, the Pushkinskaya and Pivdennyi Vokzal metro stations and more than 360 other place names have been renamed. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the city council.

Pushkinska metro station is now called Yaroslav the Wise, and Pivdennyi Vokzal is now called Vokzalna.

Today, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov signed an order to rename 367 place names with Russian origins.

In particular, Mendeleev Street is now called Navchychna Street, Osetynska Street is now called Varsavynska Street, and Krylov Street is now called Arkhiologiv Street.

In addition, Volohodsky lane was renamed English Lane and Volohodskaya Street was renamed British Street. Dagestansky lane is now called Boryslavsky, and Zhelyabov lane is now called Mercy.

Also, Novhorodska Street became European Street, Nizhegorodska Street became Pysmennytska Street, Novorossiysky Lane became Lanova Street, Petrozavodska Street was renamed Estonian Street, and the lane of the same name is now called Tallinsky Lane.

