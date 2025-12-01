Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7

After a difficult and tense period of Scorpio, a window of light finally opens in the Universe. The Sun has moved into Sagittarius - a sign of openness, movement, courage, and inner fire. Mars and Venus join it, giving the week lightness, activity, inner dynamics, and a desire to act. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers what awaits us from December 1 to 7.

This week, a karmic Full Moon awaits us, which will occur on December 5 and form a large square with the precise inclusion of the Lunar Nodes. For us, this means that what will be decided in the next two weeks will have long-term and fateful consequences.

This is the moment when we come to a point that we ourselves created - with our actions, decisions, thoughts, and words of recent months - the astrologer said.

Sagittarius energy: more light and movement

After many weeks of emotional "heaviness" of Scorpio, when everything was about depth, fears, shadows, and struggle, Sagittarius opens up completely different horizons:

desire to move;

search for meaning;

new opportunities;

activity and willpower;

returning optimism;

clearer thoughts and bolder decisions.

Mars in Sagittarius gives energy, and Venus in Sagittarius gives inspiration. The Sun in Sagittarius gives perspective. But this is only the first major emphasis of the week.

Full Moon in Gemini: karmic turn

The Full Moon, which awaits us on December 5, can be called karmic, because it will bring us back to resolving long-overdue situations; it raises topics that need to be resolved; it forces us to act as fate demands, and not as we want; it outlines the events of the next two weeks with long-term consequences.

Remember that during the full moon, energy decreases and people become irritable, psychological tension increases; words become especially sharp; even minor decisions can become fateful.

And at the same time, the Full Moon is supported by harmonious aspects of Jupiter and Saturn. This means that we have support, no matter how much the world shakes - Ksenia Bazylenko emphasized.

December 2–7: Black Moon (Lilith) in opposition to Uranus

The second very important aspect of the week is the Black Moon in opposition to Uranus, which means that we can expect revelations, provocations, aggressive statements, and scandals. And also during this period, the danger of destruction increases.

This energy is chaotic, explosive, sharp. For Ukraine, this period is especially tense - the astrologer believes.

Horoscope of Ukraine: pressure remains

Although the energy of the week is generally lighter, the tension in Ukraine's horoscope is still high, says Ksenia Bazylenko.

The configuration of planets in Ukraine's horoscope indicates an escalation of hostilities and the need to strengthen defense, as well as the fact that difficult decisions may be made under pressure.

Ukraine will also face issues of partnership agreements and international relations, the state's reputation, and financial issues. The astrologer also sees aspects in Ukraine's horoscope that indicate possible information attacks and loud political scandals.

This week completely continues the energy of the previous one, but now it becomes not sharp, but protracted, open, exposing the truth - the astrologer explains.

The periods of December 1-2, 4-5, and 5-6 may be especially acute and tense.

Conclusion of the week: karmic knot unties

This week is a continuation of what began last week. But now we are moving from chaos to awareness. The Sun in Sagittarius gives air after a long immersion in the depths of Scorpio. The Full Moon shows where our karmic path leads. Tension in the world remains, but we already understand better what to do - Ksenia Bazylenko believes.

Main tips for the week:

don't believe everything you hear - what is hidden comes to the surface, but not always in its pure form;

finish important tasks - retrograde Mercury has not yet lost its influence;

try to think deeply and soberly - superficiality does not work now;

do not succumb to provocations - the energy of the week easily explodes.

This is the week when we close an old karmic plot and take the first steps into another cycle. Slowly, but consciously and wisely - the astrologer emphasizes.

Horoscope December 1–7 for all Zodiac signs

Aries

The week will open up themes of long journeys, new knowledge, and the search for meaning. Perhaps there will be a desire to start something new or go somewhere.

Advice: don't rush - the Full Moon exacerbates nervous tension. Plan ahead and avoid impulsive steps.

Taurus

Possible tension: themes of finances, debts, responsibility, or crisis moments will come to the surface.

Advice: your strength is in calmness. Don't make financial decisions based on emotions.

Gemini

Partnerships will become the main topic. Everything unspoken will come to the surface.

Advice: don't decide anything in a state of irritation. Give space for dialogue.

Cancer

Many tasks and household chores await you. Health needs attention.

Advice: don't overload yourself - allow your body and soul to rest.

Leo

An active and creative period. You want love and joy, but emotional swings are possible.

Advice: don't react sharply to trifles, take care of yourself.

Virgo

Family matters will come to the fore: home, family, conversations, property.

Advice: don't do everything yourself - delegate responsibilities.

Libra

Time for learning, news, travel. But you may receive conflicting information.

Advice: check the facts. This is also an ideal time to return to old ideas.

Scorpio

This is a time for active resolution of financial issues: income, expenses, planning. But tension may arise.

Advice: don't make large purchases and avoid risks.

Sagittarius

You are in the center of events, you will have a lot of energy and opportunities will open up.

Advice: maintain balance and don't argue over trifles.

Capricorn

A week of self-discovery awaits you. But you may feel tired.

Advice: listen to yourself. Do what clears your thoughts.

Aquarius

Good time for plans and projects, but a sharp reaction from others is possible.

Advice: stay away from toxic people.

Pisces

Period of professional growth, making important decisions.

Advice: move forward confidently, but avoid emotional conflicts.