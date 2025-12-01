$42.270.07
48.890.02
ukenru
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 1634 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 2280 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
06:00 AM • 11476 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 30434 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 43711 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 39142 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 40412 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 37880 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 36214 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 42801 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.8m/s
90%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
No deadlines for either side: Trump commented on negotiations for a "peace deal"November 30, 10:55 PM • 11209 views
Polish President refused to meet with Orban: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reactedPhotoNovember 30, 11:58 PM • 14976 views
Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russians' attempt to raise the "tricolor" over a building in VovchanskVideo02:12 AM • 11227 views
Talks in Florida: Issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved - WSJ02:45 AM • 18388 views
NATO considers preemptive strike on Russia - Financial Times03:12 AM • 4770 views
Publications
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 1634 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December06:00 AM • 11476 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 60255 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 99523 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 81550 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Florida
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 60255 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 49747 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 66169 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 85171 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 116427 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The New York Times
FIFA (video game series)
Heating

Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1642 views

The week of December 1-7 will see a karmic Full Moon on December 5, forming a grand square with the inclusion of the Lunar Nodes. This means that decisions made during this period will have long-term and fateful consequences.

Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7

After a difficult and tense period of Scorpio, a window of light finally opens in the Universe. The Sun has moved into Sagittarius - a sign of openness, movement, courage, and inner fire. Mars and Venus join it, giving the week lightness, activity, inner dynamics, and a desire to act. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers what awaits us from December 1 to 7.

This week, a karmic Full Moon awaits us, which will occur on December 5 and form a large square with the precise inclusion of the Lunar Nodes. For us, this means that what will be decided in the next two weeks will have long-term and fateful consequences.

This is the moment when we come to a point that we ourselves created - with our actions, decisions, thoughts, and words of recent months

- the astrologer said.

Sagittarius energy: more light and movement

After many weeks of emotional "heaviness" of Scorpio, when everything was about depth, fears, shadows, and struggle, Sagittarius opens up completely different horizons:

desire to move;

  • search for meaning;
    • new opportunities;
      • activity and willpower;
        • returning optimism;
          • clearer thoughts and bolder decisions.

            Mars in Sagittarius gives energy, and Venus in Sagittarius gives inspiration. The Sun in Sagittarius gives perspective. But this is only the first major emphasis of the week.

            Full Moon in Gemini: karmic turn

            The Full Moon, which awaits us on December 5, can be called karmic, because it will bring us back to resolving long-overdue situations; it raises topics that need to be resolved; it forces us to act as fate demands, and not as we want; it outlines the events of the next two weeks with long-term consequences.

            Remember that during the full moon, energy decreases and people become irritable, psychological tension increases; words become especially sharp; even minor decisions can become fateful.

            And at the same time, the Full Moon is supported by harmonious aspects of Jupiter and Saturn. This means that we have support, no matter how much the world shakes

            - Ksenia Bazylenko emphasized.

            December 2–7: Black Moon (Lilith) in opposition to Uranus

            The second very important aspect of the week is the Black Moon in opposition to Uranus, which means that we can expect revelations, provocations, aggressive statements, and scandals. And also during this period, the danger of destruction increases.

            This energy is chaotic, explosive, sharp. For Ukraine, this period is especially tense

            - the astrologer believes.

            Horoscope of Ukraine: pressure remains

            Although the energy of the week is generally lighter, the tension in Ukraine's horoscope is still high, says Ksenia Bazylenko.

            The configuration of planets in Ukraine's horoscope indicates an escalation of hostilities and the need to strengthen defense, as well as the fact that difficult decisions may be made under pressure.

            Ukraine will also face issues of partnership agreements and international relations, the state's reputation, and financial issues. The astrologer also sees aspects in Ukraine's horoscope that indicate possible information attacks and loud political scandals.

            This week completely continues the energy of the previous one, but now it becomes not sharp, but protracted, open, exposing the truth

            - the astrologer explains.

            The periods of December 1-2, 4-5, and 5-6 may be especially acute and tense.

            Conclusion of the week: karmic knot unties

            This week is a continuation of what began last week. But now we are moving from chaos to awareness. The Sun in Sagittarius gives air after a long immersion in the depths of Scorpio. The Full Moon shows where our karmic path leads. Tension in the world remains, but we already understand better what to do

            - Ksenia Bazylenko believes.

            Main tips for the week:

            • don't believe everything you hear - what is hidden comes to the surface, but not always in its pure form;
              • finish important tasks - retrograde Mercury has not yet lost its influence;
                • try to think deeply and soberly - superficiality does not work now;
                  • do not succumb to provocations - the energy of the week easily explodes.

                    This is the week when we close an old karmic plot and take the first steps into another cycle. Slowly, but consciously and wisely

                    - the astrologer emphasizes.

                    Horoscope December 1–7 for all Zodiac signs

                    Aries

                    The week will open up themes of long journeys, new knowledge, and the search for meaning. Perhaps there will be a desire to start something new or go somewhere.

                    Advice: don't rush - the Full Moon exacerbates nervous tension. Plan ahead and avoid impulsive steps.

                    Taurus

                    Possible tension: themes of finances, debts, responsibility, or crisis moments will come to the surface.

                    Advice: your strength is in calmness. Don't make financial decisions based on emotions.

                    Gemini

                    Partnerships will become the main topic. Everything unspoken will come to the surface.

                    Advice: don't decide anything in a state of irritation. Give space for dialogue.

                    Cancer

                    Many tasks and household chores await you. Health needs attention.

                    Advice: don't overload yourself - allow your body and soul to rest.

                    Leo

                    An active and creative period. You want love and joy, but emotional swings are possible.

                    Advice: don't react sharply to trifles, take care of yourself.

                    Virgo

                    Family matters will come to the fore: home, family, conversations, property.

                    Advice: don't do everything yourself - delegate responsibilities.

                    Libra

                    Time for learning, news, travel. But you may receive conflicting information.

                    Advice: check the facts. This is also an ideal time to return to old ideas.

                    Scorpio

                    This is a time for active resolution of financial issues: income, expenses, planning. But tension may arise.

                    Advice: don't make large purchases and avoid risks.

                    Sagittarius

                    You are in the center of events, you will have a lot of energy and opportunities will open up.

                    Advice: maintain balance and don't argue over trifles.

                    Capricorn

                    A week of self-discovery awaits you. But you may feel tired.

                    Advice: listen to yourself. Do what clears your thoughts.

                    Aquarius

                    Good time for plans and projects, but a sharp reaction from others is possible.

                    Advice: stay away from toxic people.

                    Pisces

                    Period of professional growth, making important decisions.

                    Advice: move forward confidently, but avoid emotional conflicts.

                    Lilia Podolyak

                    SocietyPublications
                    War in Ukraine
                    Ukraine