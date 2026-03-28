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"If you can do better, we'll step aside": Rubio sharply responded to Kallas regarding US loss of patience with Russia - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10937 views

At the G7 meeting, Kallas criticized the US for not pressuring Russia. Rubio sharply responded that the US could step aside and let Europe act independently.

"If you can do better, we'll step aside": Rubio sharply responded to Kallas regarding US loss of patience with Russia - Axios

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas asked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio when the United States would take a tough stance on Russia during a G7 ministers' meeting on Friday, which drew a sharp response, citing three sources who were present at the meeting, Axios reports, writes UNN.

Details

"The tense exchange, which took place in the presence of allied foreign ministers, was symptomatic of mutual distrust between the US and many of its European allies over the war in Ukraine," the publication writes.

During the discussion of the situation in Ukraine, Kallas – a hardliner on Russia and former Prime Minister of Estonia – "criticized the US for not increasing pressure on Moscow," sources said.

She noted that Rubio a year earlier at the same gathering stated that if Russia hindered US efforts to end the war, the US would run out of patience and take additional steps against the Kremlin.

"A year has passed, and Russia has not moved," Kallas told Rubio, according to sources. "When will your patience run out?"

"Rubio was visibly annoyed," according to sources.

"We are doing everything we can to end the war. If you think you can do it better, please. We will step aside," Rubio retorted, raising his voice.

Rubio stated that "the US is trying to negotiate with both sides, but is only helping one side, Ukraine, with weapons, intelligence, and other support," the publication writes.

After this heated exchange, several European ministers present in the room intervened, saying they still wanted the US to continue Russian-Ukrainian diplomacy, one source said.

Two sources said that at the end of the meeting, Rubio and Kallas briefly stepped aside to try to calm the situation.

"It was a frank exchange of views. That's what diplomacy is for," a US State Department official told Axios.

A representative for Kallas declined to comment.

Speaking to reporters after the G7 meeting, Rubio denied any tension or criticism.

"These meetings are often about expressing gratitude to America for our role... and appreciation for the mediating role we have tried to play in this war between Russia and Ukraine," Rubio said. "No one there is shouting, raising their voice, or saying anything negative."

European leaders have been concerned about US-led peace talks between Ukraine and Russia for several months, the publication notes.

The war in Iran has heightened anxiety in Europe, especially after the US granted exceptions allowing the sale of Russian oil at ever-increasing prices.

Last weekend, a high-level Ukrainian delegation visited Miami and met with Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss the peace process.

Ukrainian officials said that no significant progress had been made recently, and it became clear that the US's attention was entirely focused on Iran, the publication indicates.

Rubio traded barbs with G7 colleagues over wars in Iran and Ukraine27.03.26, 15:28 • 4450 views

Julia Shramko

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