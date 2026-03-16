Judge from Luhansk region exposed for inciting bribery of another judge - SAP

A judge from Luhansk region has been notified of suspicion of inciting another judge to provide an unlawful benefit. This concerns an attempt to transfer 30,000 dollars for an acquittal in a criminal case. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

As the investigation established, on March 16, 2026, by order of the head of the SAP, the prosecutor notified a judge from Luhansk region, seconded to one of the courts of Chernivtsi region, of suspicion.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the judge incited a lawyer to provide 30 thousand US dollars to a judge of the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv. - the statement says.

According to the investigation, the money was intended for an acquittal in a case against a person accused of committing a criminal offense in the field of official activity.

The judge's actions are qualified under Part 4 of Article 27 and Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Currently, law enforcement officers are checking the involvement of other persons in the commission of the crime and are deciding on the election of a preventive measure for the judge.

The SAP noted that the exposure was carried out by NABU detectives jointly with the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the SBU under the procedural guidance of the SAP prosecutor.

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