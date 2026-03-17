NABU Director Semen Kryvonos must resign after scandals involving fictitious paternity and a criminal case regarding extortion of bribes for land. In no developed country in the world are there cases where an anti-corruption body is headed by a person with such an ambiguous past, hidden from the public. This was written by former SAP prosecutor Stanislav Bronytskyi, as reported by UNN.

Semen Yuriyovych, I want to suggest a way out for you. A dignified, courageous, noble one, that corresponds to the ethical norms of all civilized countries. These are not threats or "rocking the boat." It's just that you are a real threat to the Bureau, to its staff, to internal traditions, to the investigations of highly complex cases and their results, to every detective in particular. Leave. It's in the Bureau's interest. — he noted.

According to him, in no developed country in the world are there cases where an anti-corruption body, which has cultivated such public trust over all these years, is headed by a person with such an ambiguous past, hidden from the public.

The former SAP prosecutor promised to continue communicating this story both in Ukraine and among international partners.

We will provide all the documents already at our disposal so that it finally becomes clear who you are. We will show everything that happened from the moment you made a deliberate decision to deceive the court to avoid criminal liability, to the circumstances of your extortion of bribes as the head of the registration service of Obukhiv district as part of a group of people. — he emphasized.

Moreover, Bronytskyi reported that international auditors would be informed about the case of the fictitious child and the investigation of the criminal proceedings from the "Obukhiv period." He noted that when conducting the audit, they did not have all the information about the Bureau's leadership.

He suggested that Kryvonos decided to silently wait out these scandals.

Apparently, you decided to remain silent, hoping that in the midst of all the events in the country, your personal "achievements" will quickly be forgotten. They won't be forgotten. — concluded the former SAP prosecutor.

As reported, the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Semen Kryvonos, was found guilty of voter bribery in 2009 but avoided punishment due to an amnesty because he was supporting a minor son, Maksym, born in 2008. The child's mother, Svitlana Khomchenko, whom Kryvonos found through intermediaries, confirmed the information about his fictitious paternity.

Subsequently, Kryvonos misled the court: in his application to cancel the fictitious paternity, he stated that he was sure it was his son. However, Maksym's mother, Svitlana Khomchenko, said that there had been no relationship between her and Kryvonos.

In 2014, when Semen Kryvonos headed the registration service of the Obukhiv city-district department of justice in Kyiv Oblast, he was involved in a case concerning the extortion of $120,000 for a positive decision on obtaining a land plot in the village of Stari Bezradychi near Kyiv, as part of a group of individuals. The NABU director's role was described by investigators as systemic: he sought out straw persons to whom land plots were subsequently registered, and also facilitated the quick and unhindered processing of documents for them in the Obukhiv district registration service.