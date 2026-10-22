The Italian authorities suspected Russia of involvement in mass riots in the country and the European Union as a whole. This is reported by The Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

Italian officials are investigating whether Russians were indeed involved in organizing the violent protests that swept through Milan and other European cities over the weekend.

Protests over the cost of living in Paris, Milan and other European cities turned violent over the weekend, resulting in looting and arson. The level of violence and the apparent coordination of some attacks prompted officials to find out whether this could be something more than just a spontaneous expression of anger - the publication says.

Earlier, the French authorities took similar steps, reports The Financial Times. In addition to Russians, authorities in Paris suspect that the protests may have been organized by people from Iran, Algeria or Arab countries.

Recall

The French authorities decided to deploy military personnel to maintain order during a new wave of protests scheduled for Saturday, October 24. The government acknowledged serious mistakes by the security forces following the large-scale riots that swept through the country’s largest cities last weekend.