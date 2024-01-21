The Italian town of Viterbo canceled the screening of the movie "Witness" with Russian propaganda about the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the local edition Tusciaweb, writes UNN.

Correspondent Andrea Lucidi reported on the social network X that the screening of the film "Witness" was scheduled for February 18 in the Italian city of Viterbo. The film was supposed to be shown at the local San Leonardo Cinema.

After that, local publications began to criticize this film, which is full of lies and propaganda about the war in Ukraine.

Today, the theater's administration issued a statement regarding the cancellation of the screening.

We would like to emphasize that the San Leonardo Theater, having received such a proposal, considered it appropriate not to hold the screening, realizing that the film may be controversial for many viewers - the statement said.

On January 9, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said that the mayor's office of the Italian city of Modena had revoked the permission to hold a propaganda exhibition about the alleged "prosperity" of Mariupol under Russian occupation.