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Israel awaits "green light" from US for strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3798 views

Israel is preparing attacks on Iranian energy facilities after Trump's ultimatum regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Netanyahu confirmed the continuation of strikes on infrastructure.

Israel awaits "green light" from US for strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure

Israel is preparing for possible strikes on Iran's energy facilities but is awaiting approval from the United States. A high-ranking Israeli official told Sky News about this. According to him, the attacks could take place as early as next week, UNN writes.

Details

According to the TV channel, Israel is considering strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure as one of the next stages of escalation. The key factor for launching such an operation, according to the source, remains Washington's position.

Trump's ultimatum to Iran

The Israeli official's statement came after a harsh warning from US President Donald Trump. He gave Iran 48 hours to restore movement through the Strait of Hormuz and return to negotiations with the US.

In case of refusal, according to Sky News, Trump threatened Tehran with more serious consequences.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that strikes on Iran would continue. According to him, Israel has already attacked facilities that he called part of the country's financial and industrial base.

We will continue to attack them, as I promised

– Netanyahu stated.

Iran vows to turn region into hell in response to Trump's threats04.04.26, 23:10 • 5694 views

Stepan Haftko

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