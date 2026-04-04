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Iran vows to turn region into hell in response to Trump's threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6432 views

An Iranian official stated their readiness to turn the entire region into hell in case of US aggression. Tehran called the illusion of victory over the country a swamp.

Iran vows to turn region into hell in response to Trump's threats

Iran responded to US leader Donald Trump's threats to "unleash hell," stating that if aggression spreads, the entire region will turn into hell for the US, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

In comments published by Iranian state media, an Iranian official stated: "Do not forget that if aggression spreads, the entire region will turn into hell for you. The illusion of victory over the Islamic Republic of Iran has turned into a swamp in which you will drown."

Trump threatened Iran with hell if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened within 48 hours04.04.26, 17:24 • 7278 views

Antonina Tumanova

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