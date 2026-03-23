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Iran reports damage to over 80,000 civilian objects since the start of the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2274 views

Iran reported the destruction of hundreds of schools and medical centers due to airstrikes. Authorities stated that a humanitarian worker was killed and others were injured.

Iran reports damage to over 80,000 civilian objects since the start of the war

Iranian state media report widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure as a result of airstrikes. According to their data, more than 80,000 objects across the country have been damaged. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

According to the IRNA agency, among the damaged objects are medical centers, schools, and ambulances. In Tehran province, according to official data, 275 medical and pharmaceutical facilities, 498 schools, and 17 Red Crescent centers were affected.

Iranian Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafargandi also stated that about 300 medical and emergency centers have been damaged since the beginning of the war.

Statements by authorities and humanitarian losses

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent, Pir Hossein Kolivand, stated that attacks on such facilities have critical consequences.

Attacks on these facilities and equipment are not just the destruction of buildings or vehicles, but direct attacks on life-sustaining lines that save human lives

– he stated.

According to him, one humanitarian worker died while on duty, and several others were injured.

NATO Secretary General calls on Europe to react more actively to war with Iran23.03.26, 00:14 • 5524 views

The figures announced so far have not been confirmed by independent sources. International media note that they are unable to independently verify this data.

Requests for comments have been sent by global media to the US and Israeli military, but responses have not yet been released.

Gulf States Call on US to Continue Strikes After Iranian Attacks23.03.26, 05:35 • 3834 views

Stepan Haftko

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