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Iran rejected Trump's peace plan and attacked Israel and the Persian Gulf - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1934 views

Tehran ignores US proposals for negotiations. At the same time, Washington is deploying paratroopers for reinforcement in the Middle East.

Iran rejected Trump's peace plan and attacked Israel and the Persian Gulf - Media

Iranian military mocked Donald Trump's initiatives to end the war and launched new attacks on Israel and the Persian Gulf region. This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press News.

Details

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, Iran has made it clear that it is not interested in resuming talks involving Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Instead, official Tehran is interested in negotiations with Vice President J.D. Vance.

The offer for negotiations was sent to Iran at the same time as Washington began deploying paratroopers to the Middle East to reinforce the contingent of Marines already heading there.

In addition, the media notes that Iran is suspicious of the United States, which twice under the Trump administration launched strikes during high-level diplomatic negotiations. This includes the strikes that started the current war.

Context

The United States handed Iran a 15-point plan for a possible end to the war in the Middle East. The document, according to sources, was handed over through Pakistan, which has become one of the key intermediaries between Washington and Tehran.

The plan covers several critical topics at once, including Iran's nuclear program, ballistic missiles, and the situation with maritime routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Asian countries are increasing coal consumption amid disruptions in oil and liquefied natural gas supplies caused by US and Israeli military actions against Iran.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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