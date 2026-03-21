Iran attacked Israel with a ballistic missile: at least 100 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
More than 100 people were injured and massive destruction was recorded as a result of the strike on Arad. Earlier, Iran attacked the city of Dimona, which houses a key nuclear facility in the country.
Iran struck the city of Arad in southern Israel with a ballistic missile. This is reported by UNN with reference to Israeli media.
Details
At least 100 people are currently known to be injured. Mass destruction is also reported. Many people remain under the rubble.
Earlier on Saturday, Iran struck the city of Dimona in southern Israel, home to the country's main nuclear facility, which is considered a key element of its defense infrastructure.
Recall
Iran launched two ballistic missiles at the US and UK naval base on Diego Garcia island in the Indian Ocean. None of the Iranian missiles launched reached their targets.
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