Iran attacked Israel with a ballistic missile: at least 100 wounded

Iran struck the city of Arad in southern Israel with a ballistic missile. This is reported by UNN with reference to Israeli media.

Details

At least 100 people are currently known to be injured. Mass destruction is also reported. Many people remain under the rubble.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran struck the city of Dimona in southern Israel, home to the country's main nuclear facility, which is considered a key element of its defense infrastructure.

Recall

Iran launched two ballistic missiles at the US and UK naval base on Diego Garcia island in the Indian Ocean. None of the Iranian missiles launched reached their targets.

US and Israel attacked Iran's nuclear facility in Natanz - media