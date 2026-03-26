IOC bans transgender women from participating in Olympic Games

$43.870.0550.850.04
ukenru
Exclusive
03:16 PM • 14360 views
When will the war in Ukraine end - experts' opinions
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 17209 views
How to choose a safe dental clinic for treating a child under sedation - expert advice
Exclusive
12:59 PM • 16617 views
How the war in the Middle East fills the Kremlin's budget
March 26, 09:53 AM • 25329 views
Pentagon considers redirecting weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - WP
March 25, 06:28 PM • 41969 views
Russia is preparing an operation against water supply systems in the coming months, and Ukraine is preparing defense lines - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 25, 04:27 PM • 61860 views
Ukraine enters Africa - a new stage of the global game
March 25, 01:57 PM • 99201 views
"Weight loss shot" or health risk – why are US citizens massively suing "Ozempic" manufacturers?
Exclusive
March 25, 01:06 PM • 97796 views
Who should control the use of urban land and why violations can go unnoticed for yearsPhoto
March 25, 10:45 AM • 66119 views
Weekend trip - interesting places in OdesaPhoto
March 25, 09:00 AM • 65531 views
Ukraine celebrates SBU Day - facts from the history of the national special service
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
1.7m/s
62%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian drone strike on the center of Dnipro on March 26 - 7 high-rise buildings and a gymnasium damagedPhotoMarch 26, 10:49 AM • 19997 views
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhoto11:31 AM • 40683 views
Odrex Clinic loses patient trust and money while the medical market grows12:14 PM • 27789 views
What is time management and how to master it01:18 PM • 20483 views
New mobilization rules - what changes from April 102:49 PM • 18633 views
Publications
When will the war in Ukraine end - experts' opinions
Exclusive
03:16 PM • 14361 views
New mobilization rules - what changes from April 102:49 PM • 19021 views
What is time management and how to master it01:18 PM • 20764 views
Odrex Clinic loses patient trust and money while the medical market grows12:14 PM • 28073 views
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhoto11:31 AM • 41046 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Karoline Leavitt
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Poland
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elton John celebrated his 79th birthday and received a touching greeting from his husbandVideo03:55 PM • 5218 views
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhoto11:31 AM • 41046 views
Serhiy Prytula revealed for the first time where his son is studying and whether he plans to connect his life with the military sphereMarch 25, 12:24 PM • 38965 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 75154 views
Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?PhotoMarch 24, 06:35 PM • 50363 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Film

IOC bans transgender women from participating in Olympic Games

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1646 views

The International Olympic Committee has restricted the women's category to biological women based on the SRY gene test. The new rules will be in effect starting from the 2028 Olympic Games.

IOC bans transgender women from participating in Olympic Games

Transgender women athletes are now barred from women's competitions at the Olympic Games after the IOC on Thursday approved a new eligibility policy that aligns with US President Donald Trump's decree on sports ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Games. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Eligibility for any women's category at the Olympic Games or any other IOC events, including individual and team sports, is now restricted to biological women, as determined by a one-time SRY gene test.

- stated the International Olympic Committee.

As the publication notes, it is unclear how many transgender women, if any, compete at the Olympic level. No woman who transitioned after being born male participated in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, although weightlifter Laurel Hubbard competed at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics without winning a medal.

The eligibility policy, which will take effect from the Los Angeles Olympic Games in July 2028, "protects fairness, safety, and integrity in the women's category," the IOC said.

It is not retroactive and does not apply to mass or amateur sports programs

- noted the IOC, whose charter proclaims that access to sports is a human right.

Following an executive board meeting, the International Olympic Committee released a 10-page policy document that also restricts the participation of some female athletes, including two-time Olympic runner Caster Semenya, who has medical conditions known as differences in sex development (DSD).

The IOC and its president, Kirsty Coventry, sought a clear policy instead of the previous practice of providing recommendations to sports federations, which then developed their own rules.

At the Olympic Games, even the smallest difference can determine victory or defeat. Therefore, it is absolutely clear that it would be unfair for biological males to compete in the women's category.

- said Coventry, a two-time Olympic swimming champion.

She initiated a review of the policy to "protect the women's category" as one of her first major decisions last June, becoming the first woman to head the IOC in its 132-year history.

The issue of women's eligibility was a key topic in last year's IOC elections, which followed controversy surrounding women's boxing in Paris, with Coventry's rivals promising tougher policies.

IOC to launch investigation into FIFA head Infantino over his participation in Trump's political event21.02.26, 05:41 • 12070 views

Before the 2024 Paris Olympics, three leading sports — athletics, swimming, and cycling — already excluded transgender women who had undergone male puberty. Semenya, who was born female in South Africa and has naturally high testosterone levels, won a case in the European Court of Human Rights in her long-running legal battle, although this did not lead to a reversal of the rules.

The IOC document states that being born male provides physical advantages that persist.

Males experience three significant testosterone peaks: before birth, in early childhood, and during adolescence, which continues into adulthood.

- the document states.

This, it notes, provides "individual advantages in sports performance related to sex, especially in sports requiring strength, power, and endurance."

The IOC reported that an expert group agreed that the current genetic test is "the most accurate and least invasive method available today." It involves checking for the presence of the SRY gene — a segment of DNA typically found on the Y chromosome that triggers male development before birth.

At the same time, mandatory gender testing — already used by athletics, skiing, and boxing federations — is likely to face criticism from human rights activists and public organizations.

One of the two boxing champions at the center of the gender dispute in Paris, Lin Yu-ting from Taiwan, underwent a genetic test and can return to competition, the international boxing federation announced.

Addition

In the US, President Donald Trump signed an executive order "Do Not Allow Men into Women's Sports" last February and promised to deny visas to some athletes attempting to participate in the Los Angeles Olympics. The order also provided for the deprivation of funding for organizations that allow transgender athletes to participate in women's competitions.

Months later, the US Olympic Committee updated its guidelines for national sports bodies, citing the obligation to adhere to White House policy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Sports strongly condemned the International Paralympic Committee's disregard for Ukrainian athletes11.03.26, 18:00 • 4254 views

Olga Rozgon

Sports
World Aquatics
US Elections
Tokyo
Donald Trump
Taiwan
South Africa
Paris
United States
Los Angeles