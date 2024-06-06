International partners condemn Russia's nuclear threats and chemical attacks-foreign ministry

Ukraine's partners are concerned about Russia's nuclear rhetoric and promise to continue supporting Ukraine in the field of security and security of the Russian Federation. This is stated in a joint statement of the states participating in the initiative for the exchange of information in the field of RCBJ, which was distributed by the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

details

We are concerned about Russia's irresponsible and threatening nuclear rhetoric. Moreover, Russia's seizure of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and Russia's continued control of the facility threatens the safety of millions of people in the surrounding area - stated in the statement of the states parties.

The leaders of the countries emphasize that Russia's repeated use of chemical means to combat mass riots as a method of warfare, as well as Russia's use of other chemical ammunition against the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is a gross violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

International partners are concerned about reports that the intensity of Russia's chemical attacks against Ukraine's security and Defense Forces is increasing, as is the variety of chemical ammunition used by Russian troops on the battlefield.

The states participating in the initiative strongly condemn Russia's use of chemicals in Ukraine and undertake to provide training and supplies of equipment necessary to protect the personnel of the security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, as well as to hold Russia accountable. To this end, the states participating in the initiative reaffirm their support for Ukraine and undertake to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine in the field of security and security of the RCBF. - stated in the statement of states participating in the RCBF information exchange initiative.

According to the foreign ministry, the statement was supported by the following states participating in the information exchange initiative: Canada, Finland, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

The United States accuses Russia of using chemical weapons against the Ukrainian Armed Forces and announces new sanctions

addition

It is noted that The Information Exchange initiative was established in 2016 as part of the group of seven initiative in connection with the occupation of the Crimean Peninsula by the Russian Federation, and unites like-minded countries from the international donor community to meet Ukraine's urgent needs to ensure radiation and nuclear safety.

The foreign ministry stressed that this support was critical for Ukraine due to the ongoing occupation of the Crimean Peninsula by the Russian Federation and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation in February 2022.

In response to Russia's ugly and illegal use of chemical munitions on the battlefield, the initiative expanded its scope in May 2024 to meet Ukraine's urgent needs across the security and safety spectrum - stated in the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine.

recall

In March 2024, the command of the AFU Support Forces stated that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the enemy has carried out 1,068 chemical weapons attacks.