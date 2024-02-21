International law experts approve confiscation of russian assets in favor of Ukraine - Bloomberg

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40423 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74859 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42967 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35695 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68281 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252247 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226891 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212857 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238560 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225274 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93266 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68281 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74859 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113312 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114193 views
International law experts approve confiscation of russian assets in favor of Ukraine - Bloomberg

International law experts approve confiscation of russian assets in favor of Ukraine - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31857 views

Legal experts have approved the seizure of $300 billion worth of frozen assets from the russian central bank to compensate Ukraine for losses from the russian invasion, as allowed by international law.

Legal experts have approved the seizure of $300 billion worth of frozen assets of the russian central bank. Bloomberg reports, UNN reports.

Details

Experts emphasize that such actions are permitted by international law given the scale of russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The letter, which was sent to the capitals of the G7 countries, was signed by ten experts and practitioners of international law from Belgium, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, the UK and the US.

The EU Council has opened the way for the use of profits from frozen assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine - the Ministry of Justice13.02.24, 12:40 • 30778 views

We conclude that, under international law, it would be legitimate for states that have frozen russian state assets to take additional countermeasures against russia, given its ongoing violation of the most fundamental norms of international law, in the form of transferring russian state assets as compensation for losses that have arisen as a direct result of russia's unlawful actions

- experts wrote.

According to legal scholars, confiscation would be illegal if it were applied against an innocent state that has not violated its international obligations.

Such actions are permissible, they argue, if they are taken against the offending state and are aimed at persuading it to cease its unlawful behavior and fulfill its obligation to compensate victims

It is also allowed if persuasion does not help, to obtain this compensation using the assets of the offending state.

Addendum

The letter comes just as the G7 countries are discussing what to do with the assets, as Ukraine's funding needs remain high and the war shows no signs of abating.

The publication noted that the EU is slowly making progress in implementing plans, at least planning a tax on windfall profits generated by assets. Last year, assets generated a profit of €4.4 billion.

Kuleba calls on the G7 to decide on the confiscation of Russian assets and receives confirmation of additional military assistance17.02.24, 14:33 • 30767 views

According to officials familiar with the discussions, the United Kingdom and the United States are pushing their G7 allies to completely confiscate the assets of the russian central bank. Canada is open to this idea.

At the same time, according to Bloomberg, European members of the group, especially France and Germany, are currently opposing this step due to legal issues and concerns that it could harm the stability of the euro and set a dangerous precedent.

Recall

The United States transferred about $500 thousand of confiscated russian assets to Estoniato help Ukraine repair the power grid damaged by russian attacks.

Using Russian assets to help Ukraine: Euroclear warns against G7 bailout option - FT16.02.24, 16:16 • 22259 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising