The EU Council has opened the way for the use of profits from frozen assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine - the Ministry of Justice

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101752 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128446 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129679 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171197 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169198 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275370 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177807 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167005 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148714 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244119 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101417 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 84277 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 80893 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 93228 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 33646 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275363 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244113 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229331 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254781 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240685 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 1785 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128436 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103621 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103765 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120077 views
Actual
The EU Council has opened the way for the use of profits from frozen assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine - the Ministry of Justice

The EU Council has opened the way for the use of profits from frozen assets of the Russian Federation in favor of Ukraine - the Ministry of Justice

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30780 views

The EU Council adopts a decision allowing the proceeds from the frozen assets of the Russian central bank to be used to compensate Ukraine for its losses from the war.

The day before, the EU Council adopted a decision that paves the way for the use of profits from frozen assets of the Russian Federation to compensate Ukraine for losses. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency explains that the decision and resolution clarify the obligations of central securities depositories that hold frozen assets and reserves of the Central Bank of Russia.  

Preliminary 260 billion euros of the Central Bank of Russia's assets have been frozen in the jurisdictions of G7 partners, the EU and Australia, with more than two-thirds of them in the EU.

The decision adopted by the EU Council clarifies, among other things, the legal status of income received by central securities depositories from the use of Russian assets. This paves the way for the use of profits from frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine

- said Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Iryna Mudra.

Shmyhal met with the IMF mission in Kyiv to discuss financing of Ukraine and confiscation of frozen assets of the russian federation12.02.24, 16:13 • 24493 views

The Ministry emphasizes that this decision allows the Council to establish a financial contribution to the EU budget, collected through profits from the use of rosatom assets. The funds are to be used to support Ukraine and its recovery and reconstruction.

The Ministry of Justice adds that this decision was made possible thanks to Ukraine's joint work with international partners.

In particular, during the last working visit to Brussels, the team of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine worked on resolving issues related to the allocation of income from the Central Bank's immobilized reserves for the recovery of Ukraine together with international partners

- the Ministry of Justice summarized.

The Ministry summarized that one of the priorities for the Ministry of Justice remains the creation of a proper legal framework to ensure compensation for the damage caused to Ukraine by the Russian invaders at the expense of Russian assets in Ukraine and abroad.

Recall

On February 12, the Council of the European Union adopted a decision that brings closer the creation of a mechanism for using the excess profits of frozen Russian assets in the EU for the benefit of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarEconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
g7G7
australiaAustralia
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising