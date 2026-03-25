In Zakarpattia, a man was taken into custody for helping the occupiers register Starlink

In Zakarpattia, a 21-year-old man was detained on suspicion of assisting Russian occupiers: for money, he registered and verified Starlink terminals that could be used for combat operations against Ukraine. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

At the request of the prosecutor, the court chose a preventive measure - detention without the right to bail for a 21-year-old man suspected of facilitating the use of satellite communications in the interests of the Russian occupation forces. - the message says.

According to the investigation, for a fee, he registered and verified Starlink terminals, which could later be used by the Russian military. He received the offer of "quick earnings" through one of the messengers.

The suspect registered the equipment in his name and also involved acquaintances and relatives in this. After receiving the technical data of the terminals from the curator, he entered them into the system, ensuring that the devices were included in the Starlink "white list." Among the involved persons is his pregnant cohabitant.

During the searches, mobile phones, computer equipment, and other evidence of illegal activity were seized.

He was notified of suspicion of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period (Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Registration or legalization of Starlink terminals for the needs of the occupation forces is a crime. Due to the restriction of Russia's access to these systems, the occupiers are trying to obtain it through civilians - under the guise of part-time work or assistance. If you receive such offers, immediately report them to law enforcement agencies through official communication channels. - emphasized the Prosecutor General's Office.

SBU detained two Ukrainians for registering Starlink for occupiers