Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122710 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126256 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 206583 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157814 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155309 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143951 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202580 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112535 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190808 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105160 views

In Yaremche, TCC detained a tourist bus driver during a flight - media

In Yaremche, TCC detained a tourist bus driver during a flight - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19528 views

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, TCC officers detained the driver of a tourist bus from Poltava region with 50 passengers. The driver was taken away with his documents and keys, leaving the passengers on the street.

On August 30, in Yaremche, law enforcement officers and TCC employees detained the second driver of a tourist bus from Poltava region with 50 passengers, including eight children. The driver was taken away with his documents and bus keys, leaving the passengers on the street. Writes UNN with reference to “Suspilne”.

Details

On August 30, in Ivano-Frankivsk region, law enforcement officers and TCC employees detained the second driver of a tourist bus from Poltava region with 50 passengers, including eight children. The incident occurred in the city of Yaremche at around 8:20 am.

The driver stopped near a gas station. While people went to eat and use the restroom, the police arrived, along with employees of the Nadvirna district TCC. They put the driver with the documents, keys to the bus and money for fuel into the car and took him away. All the people stayed on the street. The bus was supposed to leave for Poltava tomorrow morning. The driver was accompanied by his 14-year-old son, who is now alone because his father was taken away. The child tried to call his father, but he only told him that he was in Frankivsk in a hospital undergoing a medical examination

- said the interlocutor Yulia. 

In the afternoon, the bus passengers were transferred to a local vehicle. The detained driver is currently in Ivano-Frankivsk, where he is undergoing a military medical examination, the second bus driver, Oleksandr, told Suspilne.

Due to the detention of his colleague, he will drive the passengers to Poltava on his own on August 31. According to him, another driver is needed for such a long trip.

Recall

On August 29, a video of a violent conflict between a representative of the TCC and JV, representatives of the National Police and civilians in the Perespiskyi district of Odesa was posted on social media. According to the regional CCC and JV, the incident arose due to a demand to provide military registration documents and an aggressive reaction from civilians.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising