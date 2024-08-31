In Yaremche, TCC detained a tourist bus driver during a flight - media

On August 30, in Yaremche, law enforcement officers and TCC employees detained the second driver of a tourist bus from Poltava region with 50 passengers, including eight children. The driver was taken away with his documents and bus keys, leaving the passengers on the street. Writes UNN with reference to “Suspilne”.

Details

On August 30, in Ivano-Frankivsk region, law enforcement officers and TCC employees detained the second driver of a tourist bus from Poltava region with 50 passengers, including eight children. The incident occurred in the city of Yaremche at around 8:20 am.

The driver stopped near a gas station. While people went to eat and use the restroom, the police arrived, along with employees of the Nadvirna district TCC. They put the driver with the documents, keys to the bus and money for fuel into the car and took him away. All the people stayed on the street. The bus was supposed to leave for Poltava tomorrow morning. The driver was accompanied by his 14-year-old son, who is now alone because his father was taken away. The child tried to call his father, but he only told him that he was in Frankivsk in a hospital undergoing a medical examination - said the interlocutor Yulia.

In the afternoon, the bus passengers were transferred to a local vehicle. The detained driver is currently in Ivano-Frankivsk, where he is undergoing a military medical examination, the second bus driver, Oleksandr, told Suspilne.

Due to the detention of his colleague, he will drive the passengers to Poltava on his own on August 31. According to him, another driver is needed for such a long trip.

Recall

On August 29, a video of a violent conflict between a representative of the TCC and JV, representatives of the National Police and civilians in the Perespiskyi district of Odesa was posted on social media. According to the regional CCC and JV, the incident arose due to a demand to provide military registration documents and an aggressive reaction from civilians.