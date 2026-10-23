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In Volyn, a female veteran of the Russian army was detained after coming to renew her Ukrainian international passport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1464 views

The woman had served in the Russian army since 2022 and came from Belarus to obtain a Ukrainian passport for travel to the EU. She faces life imprisonment.

In Volyn, a female veteran of the Russian army was detained after coming to renew her Ukrainian international passport

SBU counterintelligence detained in Volyn a resident of Donetsk who, in February 2022, voluntarily joined the Russian army to fight against Ukrainians. The woman arrived from Belarus to renew her Ukrainian international passport and then hoped to leave for permanent residence in the EU. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The suspect was exposed at the international automobile checkpoint "Domanove" when she attempted to enter our country from Belarus to renew her Ukrainian international passport. After restoring the document, the suspect hoped to travel unhindered to one of the European Union countries for permanent residence. The investigation established that, before the start of the full-scale war, the woman worked as a nurse at the Donetsk Regional Clinical Psychiatric Hospital. At the end of February 2022, she voluntarily joined the 91st Separate Rifle Regiment of the 1st Army Corps of the Southern Military District of the aggressor country

- the post says.

According to the investigation, while serving in the Russian army, she was granted the rank of "sergeant" and remained in service until August 2024. After  being discharged from the armed formations of the Russian Federation, the suspect decided to leave the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region for the EU. However, in order to enter the European Union, she needed to renew her Ukrainian international passport, which is why she arrived in our country.

SBU officers documented the suspect crossing the state border and detained her at one of the hotels in Kovel, where she had temporarily checked in. During the search, they found a Russian passport, military service documents of the Russian army, as well as a veteran's certificate from the aggressor country and rubles. Investigators of the Security Service notified the detainee that she was suspected under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law)

- the post says.

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Previously

The SBU detained an 18-year-old FSB agent who was preparing the registration of 148 Starlinks for Russia. He was notified of suspicion of high treason.

Alla Kiosak

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