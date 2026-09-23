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In Ukraine, preferential loans for the defense industry have been expanded to UAH 500 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

The government has expanded support for the defense industry. Enterprises will receive up to UAH 500 million in loans at an annual interest rate of 5–10%.

In Ukraine, preferential loans for the defense industry have been expanded to UAH 500 million
Illustrative photo

The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the program to support Ukraine’s defense industry, under which defense enterprises will be able to raise up to UAH 500 million to fulfill contracts. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, UNN reports. 

The government has expanded the program to support Ukraine’s defense industry. The goal is to scale up production and increase the output of Ukrainian weapons for the front. We are increasing the maximum amount of concessional lending for Ukrainian defense enterprises fivefold—from UAH 100 million to UAH 500 million 

- Koretskyi said. 

He noted that enterprises fulfilling state defense contracts will be able to raise up to UAH 500 million for working capital at preferential interest rates of 5–10% per year, depending on the loan amount.

Investment loans needed to develop production facilities will be available at 5% per year. The program will operate through the National Development Institution within the budget funds already provided 

- Koretskyi added. 

We remind you 

Ukrainian defense enterprises can gain access to several major European Union funding programs, including the European Defence Fund, SAFE, and EDIP. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineEconomy
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