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In the Canadian province of Alberta, signatures were collected for an independence referendum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

The organization Stay Free Alberta collected over 178,000 signatures for secession from Canada. Premier Danielle Smith is ready to submit the initiative for consideration.

In the Canadian province of Alberta, signatures were collected for an independence referendum

In the Canadian province of Alberta, enough citizen signatures have been collected to initiate a referendum on secession from Canada. This was reported by CBC News, citing the organization "Stay Free Alberta," which is collecting signatures, informs UNN.

Details

It is indicated that over 178,000 signatures have already been collected, and volunteers expect this number to grow.

We already have more than the necessary reserve, in case the Alberta Elections Commission rejects some signatures

- said Mitch Silvester, one of the petition's initiators.

In turn, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith stated that she is ready to put to a referendum "any public initiative that collects the required number of signatures."

I hope I can convince more and more people that Canada can work

- Smith said.

Context

In January, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney issued an official statement regarding the unacceptability of American officials interfering in the country's internal affairs. Ottawa's reaction followed reports of meetings between US State Department representatives and the "Alberta Prosperity Project" (APP) group, which advocates for the secession of the energy-rich region from Canada.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith distanced herself from radical calls for secession, although she emphasized that about 30% of the province's residents are dissatisfied with Ottawa's policies. The main point of conflict remains the construction of an oil pipeline to the Pacific Ocean through British Columbia. The latter's premier, David Eby, sharply condemned the separatists' contacts with Washington.

Trump administration secretly met with Canadian Alberta separatists: Media revealed details29.01.26, 16:13 • 53658 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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