In the afternoon, Russians launch a missile attack on Odesa region: three people are wounded

Three people were wounded in a rocket attack in Odesa region. They are being provided with the necessary medical care. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, and the relevant services are working on the spot. This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

Three people are currently known to be wounded: a man and two women. The man received medical aid on the spot, the women were hospitalized. They are being provided with all necessary medical care, - Kiper wrote

Details

He also added that civilian infrastructure was damaged. All relevant services are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are recording another crime by Russians.

Recall

As a result of the recent Russian attacks on Odesa from April 29 to May 1, 16 victims are still in hospital, 5 of them in serious condition, including a 4-year-old girl.