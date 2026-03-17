In Ternopil region, a ground collapse claimed a life, three rescuers were injured

In the Ternopil region, a man died due to a soil collapse, three rescuers were buried under the ground during a repeated collapse, they were rescued and handed over to medics, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

In the village of Baikivtsi, Ternopil region, a man died during a soil collapse. He was carrying out earthworks in a trench about 4 meters deep when the soil collapsed and he was completely buried under the ground. - reported the State Emergency Service.

During the rescue operations, as noted, "a repeated collapse occurred, as a result of which three rescuers were also buried." "They were freed from under the rubble and handed over to ambulance workers," the State Emergency Service indicated.

"Unfortunately, the man could not be saved," the report says.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

A collapse occurs in Kyiv during the repair of a retaining wall to hold soil: one man is killed and another injured