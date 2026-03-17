In Ternopil region, a ground collapse claimed a life, three rescuers were injured

$44.080.0650.580.09
ukenru
07:54 AM • 5852 views
Ukraine has received the full package of conditions for EU accession - Prime Minister
March 16, 05:55 PM • 23707 views
A working group has been established in Ukraine to resume airport operations
March 16, 05:43 PM • 44166 views
EU to open technical negotiations on next clusters for Ukraine tomorrow - Marta Kos
Exclusive
March 16, 04:39 PM • 30841 views
Do houseplants purify the air in your home: truth and myths
Exclusive
March 16, 03:36 PM • 32501 views
Is Russia preparing to attack the Baltic states? Experts assess the risks
March 16, 02:52 PM • 29811 views
Fuel market in Ukraine is stable, excitement subsides - Svyrydenko met with representatives of the largest gas station chainsPhoto
Exclusive
March 16, 01:54 PM • 43732 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
March 16, 01:13 PM • 17561 views
EU sanctions nine responsible for Bucha massacre - Russian general on the list
Exclusive
March 16, 11:08 AM • 16621 views
Why patients are asked to sign "waivers of claims" before starting treatment and whether this has legal force - explained by a medical lawyer
March 16, 05:44 AM • 27470 views
"One Battle After Another" Triumphs at the 98th Academy Awards: Full List of WinnersPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
2.1m/s
59%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Europe to pay more for gas due to Middle East war - HSBC forecastMarch 16, 11:37 PM • 5626 views
Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes and cancels a number of suburban trainsMarch 16, 11:58 PM • 17464 views
Teenagers sue Musk's company over pornographic images created by GrokMarch 17, 12:17 AM • 13084 views
Trump asked China to postpone summit with Xi due to war with IranMarch 17, 01:00 AM • 10281 views
IMF concerned about Ukraine's financing due to parliamentary delays06:01 AM • 13307 views
Publications
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the weekMarch 16, 04:16 PM • 29490 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
Exclusive
March 16, 01:54 PM • 43734 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhotoMarch 16, 12:37 PM • 37741 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customsMarch 16, 11:53 AM • 39878 views
Largest dog breeds in the worldMarch 16, 10:19 AM • 44917 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Olha Freimut
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Resident Evil Requiem game sets historic sales record for the series06:57 AM • 5606 views
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - MediaMarch 16, 06:56 AM • 37970 views
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracyMarch 15, 10:00 AM • 48128 views
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 52108 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 57850 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
Financial Times

In Ternopil region, a ground collapse claimed a life, three rescuers were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1978 views

In the village of Baikivtsi, a man was buried in a four-meter deep trench. During the rescue operation, a secondary ground slide occurred, affecting the State Emergency Service employees.

In Ternopil region, a ground collapse claimed a life, three rescuers were injured

In the Ternopil region, a man died due to a soil collapse, three rescuers were buried under the ground during a repeated collapse, they were rescued and handed over to medics, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

In the village of Baikivtsi, Ternopil region, a man died during a soil collapse. He was carrying out earthworks in a trench about 4 meters deep when the soil collapsed and he was completely buried under the ground.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

During the rescue operations, as noted, "a repeated collapse occurred, as a result of which three rescuers were also buried." "They were freed from under the rubble and handed over to ambulance workers," the State Emergency Service indicated.

"Unfortunately, the man could not be saved," the report says.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

A collapse occurs in Kyiv during the repair of a retaining wall to hold soil: one man is killed and another injured11.12.23, 14:57 • 42874 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Ternopil Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine