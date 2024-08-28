ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
In September, the Hague Court will begin hearings on Ukraine's claim against Russia for violation of the Law of the Sea

In September, the Hague Court will begin hearings on Ukraine's claim against Russia for violation of the Law of the Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100693 views

From September 23 to October 5, 2024, a hearing will be held in The Hague on Ukraine's claim against Russia for violation of the law of the sea. The issues of jurisdiction and admissibility will be considered.

From September 23 to October 5, 2024, the Hague will host a hearing on the merits of Ukraine's claim against Russia for violation of the right of a coastal state under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague. 

Details

The merits hearings in the claim of Ukraine against the Russian Federation will be held from September 23 to October 5, 2024, in the Permanent Court of Arbitration, Peace Palace, The Hague, the Netherlands. The hearings will address the merits, jurisdiction and admissibility issues  

 , the Court said.

The hearing is expected to begin on Monday, September 23, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ukraine will be the first to speak in court. The Russian Federation will be the second to speak.

Until the end of the hearings, public access will be closed in any form. Subsequently, public information will be published on the Court's website.

However, the opening and closing statements of the parties will be public.

Addendum

As you know, on September 14, 2016, Ukraine initiated separate proceedings against Russia for violation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and seeks to confirm Ukraine's rights in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait through arbitration.

In May 2017, the first meeting of the tribunal under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea was held, which established an arbitration tribunal to consider the dispute between Ukraine and Russia.

The memorandum, i.e. a package of evidence that Russia is violating Ukraine's sovereign rights in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait, was submitted to the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague on February 19, 2018.

Russia has filed its objections to the International Tribunal's jurisdiction to consider Ukraine's claim against Russia.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World

