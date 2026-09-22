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In Poland, a drone flew near a US missile defense base; the military called the police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

The unmanned aerial vehicle flew approximately one kilometer from the US base in Redzikowo. The military monitored it and notified the police via the 112 emergency number.

In Poland, a drone flew near a US missile defense base; the military called the police

An unauthorized drone was detected near the U.S. missile defense base in Poland. Instead of neutralizing it, the military reported the incident to the relevant services and called 112. Onet reports, writes UNN.

Details

On September 15, an unauthorized unmanned aerial vehicle was detected near the U.S. missile defense base in Redzikowo.

According to Onet, instead of neutralizing or shooting it down, the military called the emergency services at 112.

The Polish Ministry of National Defense stated that the drone was approximately one kilometer from the base and did not fly directly over its territory. The military air defense systems continuously tracked the drone, which, according to the ministry, did not approach the base's critical facilities.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the civilian drone posed no threat to the base's facilities. At the same time, its flight violated the zone in which flights by unmanned aerial vehicles are prohibited.

Several drones flew over Moldova's territory at once19.09.26, 12:18 • 4330 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Poland