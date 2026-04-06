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In Nigeria, the army rescued 31 hostages after an attack on a church

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2810 views

The military freed civilians abducted during an Easter service. At least five people died as a result of attacks by armed groups.

In Nigeria, the army rescued 31 hostages after an attack on a church

In Nigeria's northwestern Kaduna state, civilians were abducted during an attack on a church on Easter Sunday, some of whom were later released. The army reported rescuing 31 people and at least five dead, according to Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the military, the attack occurred during an Easter service in Ariko village in Kachia district. After the attack, the military began pursuing the attackers.

A series of explosions in the Nigerian city of Maiduguri caused casualties and injuries.17.03.26, 10:14 • 4490 views

Caleb Maaji, head of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna State, said the attack targeted two churches. According to him, a total of seven people died, and the exact number of those abducted is still being determined.

Investigations are still ongoing

- Maaji said.

Northwestern Nigeria has long been a zone of violence, where armed groups carry out attacks on villages and mass abductions for ransom.

At least 30 people killed and hundreds of homes burned after militants' attack in Nigeria15.02.26, 04:50 • 5080 views

Stepan Haftko

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