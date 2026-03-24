In Mykolaiv, an infant was left in a "life window"

An infant was left in a "window of life" in Mykolaiv. According to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, the child is safe, UNN reports.

A child was left in the "window of life" at City Children's Hospital No. 2. Such stories are always difficult, but the main thing is that the baby is now safe. At a critical moment, a decision was made that gave the child a chance — they immediately received help and care from medics. - Sienkevych reported.

According to him, there are five such places at medical institutions in Mykolaiv. In the "window of life," a newborn can be left anonymously, and medics will immediately take care of them.

Addresses:

• 5 Ekipazhna St.

• 8 Budivelnykiv St.

• 3 Kyivska St.

• 5 Riumina St.

• 336 Bohoyavlenskyi Ave.