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In Moldova, the Russian ambassador was summoned for a dressing-down over Moscow’s plans to open polling stations in Transnistria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Moldova’s Foreign Ministry handed the Russian ambassador a protest note over plans to open 16 polling stations in Transnistria. Chișinău approved only one.

In Moldova, the Russian ambassador was summoned for a dressing-down over Moscow’s plans to open polling stations in Transnistria

Russia's ambassador Oleg Ozerov was summoned to Moldova's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and handed a note of protest over Moscow's plans to open 16 more polling stations in Transnistria for elections to the Russian State Duma, UNN reports, citing NewsMaker.

Details

Moldova's Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Russia may conduct an electoral process on Moldovan territory only with the prior official consent of the Moldovan authorities. The ministry urged the Russian side to refrain from opening polling stations in the Transnistrian region.

Context

On August 28, Transnistrian leader Vadim Krasnoselsky said that Russia planned to open 17 polling stations on the left bank of the Dniester for the State Duma elections. According to Krasnoselsky, 220,000 Russian citizens live in Transnistria.

On August 29, Moldova's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Russian Embassy in Chișinău had agreed with the Moldovan authorities to open only one polling station—in the embassy itself. The ministry called the intention to open 16 more polling stations in the country "unacceptable."

On September 2, Moldova's Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi said after a government meeting that Chișinău would send Russia a note of protest over these plans. "Any other polling station opened without the consent of the constitutional authorities of the Republic of Moldova is an unfriendly step," Popșoi said.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Chisinau
Transnistria
Moldova