In Kyiv an unknown person tried to damage flags on Independence Square: the police took over the case

In the center of Kyiv , someone tried to damage the flags dedicated to fallen soldiers on Independence Square, police are identifying the offender, the Kyiv police department said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"A video of a young man pouring liquid from a lighter fluid bottle on flags that are installed for fallen soldiers and trying to set them on fire was discovered by police while monitoring social media," the police said.

This information was reportedly registered by the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department.

"Law enforcement is currently taking measures to identify the offender and detain him," the police said.

Desecration of the graves of fallen soldiers “Da Vinci”, “Juice” and Petrychenko: court to consider compulsory treatment of suspect