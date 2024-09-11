In Kherson region 5 “Shaheds” were destroyed at night, Russians attacked an educational institution, 13 wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117381 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119836 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195285 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151913 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151935 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142551 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196734 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112386 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185626 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105060 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

In Kherson region 5 “Shaheds” were destroyed at night, Russians attacked an educational institution, 13 wounded

In Kherson region 5 “Shaheds” were destroyed at night, Russians attacked an educational institution, 13 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17953 views

The enemy shelled 18 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure. 13 people were injured, and air defense shot down 5 Shahed drones.

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 18 settlements yesterday, hitting residential buildings and an educational institution, 13 people were wounded. Air defense destroyed 5 Shahed drones at night, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

13 people were injured due to Russian aggression

- Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to Prokudin, Poniativka, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Kachkarivka, Oleksandrivka, Antonivka, Berehove, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Veletynske, Stanislav, Kozatske, Mykilske, Tyahyntsi, Sadove, Novovorontsovka, Odradokamyanka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit an educational institution, residential areas of the region's settlements, including 11 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, a bus and private cars.

During a nighttime drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 5 Shahed-131/136s over the territory of our  region

- Prokudin pointed out.

20 out of 25 “Shaheds” were shot down over Ukraine at night, 5 were lost, enemy attacked with missiles11.09.24, 08:29 • 15650 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

