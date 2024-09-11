In Kherson region 5 “Shaheds” were destroyed at night, Russians attacked an educational institution, 13 wounded

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 18 settlements yesterday, hitting residential buildings and an educational institution, 13 people were wounded. Air defense destroyed 5 Shahed drones at night, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

13 people were injured due to Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to Prokudin, Poniativka, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Kachkarivka, Oleksandrivka, Antonivka, Berehove, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Veletynske, Stanislav, Kozatske, Mykilske, Tyahyntsi, Sadove, Novovorontsovka, Odradokamyanka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit an educational institution, residential areas of the region's settlements, including 11 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, a bus and private cars.

During a nighttime drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 5 Shahed-131/136s over the territory of our region - Prokudin pointed out.

20 out of 25 “Shaheds” were shot down over Ukraine at night, 5 were lost, enemy attacked with missiles