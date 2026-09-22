In July, Trump bought and sold SpaceX shares — what amounts are we talking about?

REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

According to published financial disclosure data, in July, U.S. President Donald Trump purchased up to $50,000 worth of shares in Elon Musk’s SpaceX and sold up to $15,000 worth, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Trump purchased between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of SpaceX shares on July 10, as stated in a financial disclosure report he signed on September 8. According to the same document, he sold between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of shares on July 17.

These purchases and sales were part of more than 1,000 transactions conducted by the U.S. president in July. The Office of Government Ethics — the agency responsible for collecting ethics compliance disclosures from U.S. officials — published the document on its website on Tuesday.

These latest transactions create a new financial link between the U.S. president and Musk’s rocket company at a time when the administration is making decisions capable of affecting the firm’s success.

Trump purchased up to $50,000 worth of SpaceX stock in June

On June 12, SpaceX set the price for the largest initial public offering (IPO) in U.S. history, valuing the company, which operates in the fields of space technology, satellite communications, and artificial intelligence, at $1.77 trillion. Reuters previously reported that Trump purchased SpaceX shares in June.

Trump’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters was unable to immediately determine the exact amount of Trump’s investment because federal officials disclose ranges of the value of their assets, rather than specific figures, in their financial disclosures.

SpaceX is a contractor for the U.S. military and frequently seeks permits from federal agencies.