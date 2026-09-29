In Greece, archaeologists found the gymnasium where Aristotle taught Alexander the Great

In Greece, archaeologists continue to study a site associated with Alexander the Great. The excavation concerns a royal gymnasium where, according to the scholarly theory, Aristotle taught the future ruler, reports the country's Ministry of Culture, as UNN reports.

Details

Excavations of the complex began in 2024 under the direction of archaeologists. It is reported that the research covers approximately 30 hectares of land.

So far, specialists have already discovered that the research covers approximately 30 hectares of land. Archaeologists have also uncovered a large complex measuring more than 160 square meters, with a central antechamber and two banquet halls.

Greece's Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni noted that studying the gymnasium helps provide a better understanding of the place where the Macedonian elite was formed.

Recall

Military personnel from the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade in the Mykolaiv region discovered an archaic burial ground dating to the 6th–5th centuries BCE during the construction of fortifications.