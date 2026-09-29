In Greece, archaeologists found the gymnasium where Aristotle taught Alexander the Great

$44.820.0350.970.16
uken
05:59 PM • 4864 views
Disruptions to fare payment may occur in Kyiv after attacks on data centers — how to pay
05:28 PM • 8044 views
Zelenskyy approved long-range operations for October and made a statement on countering jet-powered “Shaheds”Photo
04:13 PM • 16030 views
World Heart Day: How to Reduce Risks and Not Miss Dangerous Symptoms
Exclusive
03:26 PM • 13571 views
What weather should Ukrainians expect at the beginning of October? Forecasters have issued a forecast
02:54 PM • 12960 views
"Just complete bastards" — Zelenskyy said that the enemy dropped four guided aerial bombs on the center of Sumy; there are fatalitiesPhoto
02:38 PM • 17753 views
A Tu-95 bomber has crashed in russia; one of these aircraft bombed Okhmatdyt — what is known about the aircraftPhotoVideo
02:30 PM • 12031 views
EU leaders are set to call on Ukraine to “intensify” reforms - media
02:15 PM • 10267 views
Belgium will deliver three F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of the year — Zelenskyy
12:41 PM • 22603 views
Nations League: Ukraine–Northern Ireland match preview
12:33 PM • 13847 views
In Ukraine, more than half a billion hryvnias has been allocated for backup digital systems of the state amid russian attacks on data centers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
1.6m/s
69%
763mm
Popular news
Andriy Shevchenko celebrates his 50th birthday: the journey from "Dynamo" to the UAFPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 09:13 AM • 29100 views
A Ukrainian unmanned ground vehicle amphibian delivered cargo to the front for the first time, covering more than 40 km by land and waterPhotoSeptember 29, 09:43 AM • 13871 views
Cinnabons at home: 5 recipes for fluffy buns with different fillingsPhoto12:47 PM • 21102 views
Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surnameVideo01:55 PM • 12682 views
The 85th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy: Ukraine honors the memory of the victims04:32 PM • 9390 views
Publications
The 85th anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy: Ukraine honors the memory of the victims04:32 PM • 10161 views
World Heart Day: How to Reduce Risks and Not Miss Dangerous Symptoms04:13 PM • 16010 views
A Tu-95 bomber has crashed in russia; one of these aircraft bombed Okhmatdyt — what is known about the aircraftPhotoVideo02:38 PM • 17741 views
Cinnabons at home: 5 recipes for fluffy buns with different fillingsPhoto12:47 PM • 21557 views
Nations League: Ukraine–Northern Ireland match preview12:41 PM • 22595 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Mark Rutte
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Odesa Oblast
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shevchenko ended up at “Milan” thanks to a VHS tape — media outlets recalled “Sheva’s” move to ItalyVideo05:12 PM • 3724 views
Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surnameVideo01:55 PM • 13117 views
"Angel" Victoria's Secret Barbara Palvin has become a mother for the first timeSeptember 29, 02:04 AM • 31511 views
Ali Larter walked the red carpet with her 11-year-old daughter, who is called her "lookalike"September 29, 12:05 AM • 33384 views
Maria Shriver showed rare photos of her youngest son with Arnold SchwarzeneggerPhotoSeptember 28, 11:06 PM • 32296 views
Actual
Tu-95
Technology
Kh-101
Facebook
Instagram

In Greece, archaeologists found the gymnasium where Aristotle taught Alexander the Great

Kyiv • UNN

 • 728 views

Since 2024, archaeologists have been studying 30 hectares of the royal gymnasium in Greece. They discovered a complex with two banquet halls.

In Greece, archaeologists found the gymnasium where Aristotle taught Alexander the Great

In Greece, archaeologists continue to study a site associated with Alexander the Great. The excavation concerns a royal gymnasium where, according to the scholarly theory, Aristotle taught the future ruler, reports the country's Ministry of Culture, as UNN reports.

Details

Excavations of the complex began in 2024 under the direction of archaeologists. It is reported that the research covers approximately 30 hectares of land.

So far, specialists have already discovered that the research covers approximately 30 hectares of land. Archaeologists have also uncovered a large complex measuring more than 160 square meters, with a central antechamber and two banquet halls.

Greece's Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni noted that studying the gymnasium helps provide a better understanding of the place where the Macedonian elite was formed.

Recall

Military personnel from the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade in the Mykolaiv region discovered an archaic burial ground dating to the 6th–5th centuries BCE during the construction of fortifications.

Yevhen Ustimenko

CultureNews of the World
Greece