In February, almost 700 occupiers were eliminated on minefields - General Staff

In February, engineering units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 678 Russian servicemen and 120 pieces of equipment on minefields. A significant part of the damage was caused by remote mining using drones and robotic systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Engineering troops of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and engineering units of all components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the area of responsibility of troop groupings effectively performed combat missions for remote mining during February. - the report says.

In February, 678 occupiers, 120 units of weapons and military equipment, and 19 other targets were destroyed on engineering barriers installed by all engineering units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Remote mining units using drones and ground robotic systems block the advance routes of the occupiers and effectively hit their forces and means.

The damage was mostly carried out by remote mining using unmanned aerial vehicles, which ensures high efficiency of combat missions and minimizes risks for personnel.

If earlier sappers were forced to work manually in dangerous areas, today unmanned systems allow tasks to be performed faster, more accurately and much safer. The fixation of damage to enemy equipment and personnel is carried out in real time, and all confirmed targets are entered into the Delta situational awareness system, which ensures objectivity and reliability of data. - added the General Staff.

Engineering units, with the help of remote mining, block possible enemy advance routes, create new lines of engineering barriers, and in cooperation with units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, inflict significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.