In February, almost 700 occupiers were eliminated on minefields - General Staff

$44.140.0350.670.29
ukenru
05:55 PM • 4208 views
A working group has been established in Ukraine to resume airport operations
05:43 PM • 10161 views
EU to open technical negotiations on next clusters for Ukraine tomorrow - Marta Kos
Exclusive
04:39 PM • 10164 views
Do houseplants purify the air in your home: truth and myths
Exclusive
03:36 PM • 12748 views
Is Russia preparing to attack the Baltic states? Experts assess the risks
02:52 PM • 13437 views
Fuel market in Ukraine is stable, excitement subsides - Svyrydenko met with representatives of the largest gas station chainsPhoto
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 21556 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
March 16, 01:13 PM • 12130 views
EU sanctions nine responsible for Bucha massacre - Russian general on the list
Exclusive
March 16, 11:08 AM • 15489 views
Why patients are asked to sign "waivers of claims" before starting treatment and whether this has legal force - explained by a medical lawyer
March 16, 05:44 AM • 26389 views
"One Battle After Another" Triumphs at the 98th Academy Awards: Full List of WinnersPhoto
Exclusive
March 15, 06:40 PM • 48952 views
Horoscope for March 16 - 22 - when the new astrological year begins
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
0m/s
55%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Largest dog breeds in the worldMarch 16, 10:19 AM • 31211 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customsMarch 16, 11:53 AM • 24775 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhotoMarch 16, 12:37 PM • 21710 views
Iraq announces new oil export route amid Strait of Hormuz closure03:07 PM • 12245 views
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the week04:16 PM • 9860 views
Publications
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the week04:16 PM • 10015 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 21556 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhotoMarch 16, 12:37 PM • 21800 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customsMarch 16, 11:53 AM • 24866 views
Largest dog breeds in the worldMarch 16, 10:19 AM • 31299 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Keir Starmer
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Great Britain
Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - MediaMarch 16, 06:56 AM • 31000 views
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracyMarch 15, 10:00 AM • 41784 views
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 46092 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 52112 views
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly HillsMarch 13, 07:15 PM • 45841 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating
Film

In February, almost 700 occupiers were eliminated on minefields - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

Engineering units eliminated 678 Russians and 120 pieces of equipment using mining. The enemy's main losses were inflicted by drones and robotic systems.

In February, almost 700 occupiers were eliminated on minefields - General Staff

In February, engineering units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 678 Russian servicemen and 120 pieces of equipment on minefields. A significant part of the damage was caused by remote mining using drones and robotic systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Engineering troops of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and engineering units of all components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the area of responsibility of troop groupings effectively performed combat missions for remote mining during February.

- the report says.

In February, 678 occupiers, 120 units of weapons and military equipment, and 19 other targets were destroyed on engineering barriers installed by all engineering units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Remote mining units using drones and ground robotic systems block the advance routes of the occupiers and effectively hit their forces and means.

The damage was mostly carried out by remote mining using unmanned aerial vehicles, which ensures high efficiency of combat missions and minimizes risks for personnel.

If earlier sappers were forced to work manually in dangerous areas, today unmanned systems allow tasks to be performed faster, more accurately and much safer. The fixation of damage to enemy equipment and personnel is carried out in real time, and all confirmed targets are entered into the Delta situational awareness system, which ensures objectivity and reliability of data.

- added the General Staff.

Engineering units, with the help of remote mining, block possible enemy advance routes, create new lines of engineering barriers, and in cooperation with units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, inflict significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine