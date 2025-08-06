$41.680.11
"In fact, it's a trap": the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation responded to reports of Russia's idea of a "ceasefire in the air"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1378 views

Russia may propose a limited air truce to avoid Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes and accumulate resources. This would allow them to continue the war on the ground, avoiding sanctions.

"In fact, it's a trap": the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation responded to reports of Russia's idea of a "ceasefire in the air"

Ideas like "air ceasefire" are actually a trap: Russia wants an air pause to accumulate a lot of resources to resume strikes at a convenient moment for them, and to avoid sanctions now, continuing the war on the ground, said the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The Russians will continue to try to drag out time, but wrap it in ideas like "ceasefire in the air," but not on the ground, which Western media have already written about. This is effectively a trap, as there is no intention to end the war behind it.

- Kovalenko wrote.

And he emphasized: "On the contrary - the Russians' intention is to continue it and to ensure they don't feel painful strikes deep into the Russian Federation, as well as paralyzed air traffic - this, I believe, is our most successful action, because it paralyzes both civil aviation and cargo logistics, which depend on airport operations." "Many will say - but they also strike. Here it is important to understand the efficiency of the strikes," the head of the CPD continued.

Russia terrorizes civilians, but their air strikes do not achieve military targets, a very low percentage. Our actions are more precise and successful. Therefore, Russia wants an air pause to accumulate a lot of resources to resume strikes at a convenient moment for them. And to avoid sanctions now, continuing the war on the ground. A complete ceasefire and a meeting of leaders should be important. Everything else is Russian tricks that should not be allowed and should be immediately hit with sanctions.

- Kovalenko emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, media reported that Russia might introduce a limited air truce with Ukraine as a gesture towards Trump.

Russia may introduce a limited air truce with Ukraine as a gesture towards Trump - media05.08.25, 20:21 • 8574 views

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Ukraine