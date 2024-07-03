In Chernihiv region, 118 explosions occurred overnight due to Russian shelling
Kyiv • UNN
In the Chernihiv region, 118 explosions occurred in three communities overnight due to Russian shelling with various types of weapons.
The Russian army shelled the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons yesterday, causing 118 explosions in three communities, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reported.
Details
"During the day, Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons. There were 118 explosions recorded," the SBGS reported on Facebook and listed them:
Semenivka community: 41 explosions (coming from cannon artillery, mortar, MLRS and FPV drones) in the direction of Leonivka, Bleshnya, Prohres and Mkhy.
Snovska community: 75 explosions (incoming, from cannon artillery, FPV drones and mortars) in the direction of Yeline and Khrinivka.
Novhorod-Siversk community: 2 explosions (mortar shells) in the direction of the settlement of Mykhalchyna Sloboda.
"There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling," the SBGS representative office said.
