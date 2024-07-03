Situation in Sumy region: 28 explosions recorded

The enemy fired at the border and populated areas of Sumy region in the morning and at night, resulting in 28 explosions. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

During the night and morning, Russian troops fired nine artillery shellings at territories and settlements in Sumy region, resulting in 28 explosions. Bilopilska, Krasnopilska and Velykopysarivska communities came under fire.

In Bilopilska community, 25 explosions occurred as a result of artillery strikes. In Krasnopilska community, artillery caused two explosions, and Velykopysarivska community was attacked by an FPV drone, resulting in one explosion.

Recall

There were 158 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. Russian troops attacked in the Pokrovsk sector most of all. The aggressor also became significantly more active in the Toretsk sector. 80 percent of the fighting in the Kupiansk sector took place in the vicinity of Synkivka.