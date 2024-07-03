Situation in Sumy region: 28 explosions recorded

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 64406 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 72467 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 93791 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 174488 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 220361 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 135938 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364245 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180670 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149058 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197638 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 49755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 56967 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 57962 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 14068 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 64424 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 59285 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 72488 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 74386 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 93812 views
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 4714 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 8476 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13719 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35000 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36790 views
Situation in Sumy region: 28 explosions recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25213 views

Russian troops fired 28 artillery shells at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region of Ukraine, targeting Bilopil, Krasnopil and Velykopysarivska communities.

Situation in Sumy region: 28 explosions recorded

The enemy fired at the border and populated areas of Sumy region in the morning and at night, resulting in 28 explosions. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

During the night and morning, Russian troops fired nine artillery shellings at territories and settlements in Sumy region, resulting in 28 explosions. Bilopilska, Krasnopilska and Velykopysarivska communities came under fire.

In Bilopilska community, 25 explosions occurred as a result of artillery strikes. In Krasnopilska community, artillery caused two explosions, and Velykopysarivska community was attacked by an FPV drone, resulting in one explosion.

Recall

There were 158 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. Russian troops attacked in the Pokrovsk sector most of all. The aggressor also became significantly more active in the Toretsk sector. 80 percent of the fighting in the Kupiansk sector took place in the vicinity of Synkivka.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
Bilopillia
Toretsk
Kupyansk
