"If we run out of weapons, we will fight with shovels" - Kuleba

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has warned that time is running out for the US Congress to approve a new funding agreement to increase military aid to Ukraine. He said this in an interview with ABC News, UNN reports.

Details

Kuleba said that more money for Ukraine could potentially help avoid a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia, in which U.S. troops would be forced to intervene.

"Whatever the cost of supporting Ukraine now, the cost of fixing the mess in the world if Ukraine loses will be much, much higher," he said.

He also warned the United States and its allies about the message a Russian victory in Ukraine would send to other adversaries.

"If the West cannot stop Russia in Ukraine, who else can it stop in other parts of the world?" - Kuleba asked.

At the same time, the Foreign Minister assured that Ukraine would never surrender to Russia.

Even if we run out of weapons, we will fight with shovels, because the existence of this nation is at stake for Ukraine - Kuleba said.

He also ruled out any negotiations with the Putin regime until Ukraine is in a much stronger position on the battlefield.

Addendum

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said that both parties in the US Congress support providing aid to Ukraine, although discussions on this issue continue.