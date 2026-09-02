How to recover after nighttime shelling and understand the body’s reaction

After a night under shelling, the body needs time to return to a calm state. Trembling, insomnia, anxiety, tearfulness, or exhaustion may be a natural reaction to the danger experienced. Psychologist Mariia Tsanko told an UNN journalist more about what should be done in the morning after a difficult night, how to restore sleep, and when it is necessary to seek professional help.

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After shelling, the nervous system does not switch instantly from danger mode to its normal state. Therefore, in the morning, a person may feel physically exhausted, disoriented, or extremely tense. According to the expert, the first step toward recovery is to let the body understand that the immediate threat has passed.

The first thing is to understand what is happening to your body at all. You are shaking, your heart is pounding, your thoughts are confused, and your arms and legs feel as if they are made of cotton. This is how a body that has just experienced danger reacts—this is its job, not your flaw. Your nervous system kept you on alert all night so that you could survive. And it succeeded - the expert explains.

According to the psychologist, after such a night, you should not immediately demand your usual level of productivity from yourself. Instead, it is better to start the morning with ordinary household activities that help restore a sense of safety. It is also important not to overload yourself with news or physical exertion.

What can help is giving the nervous system a signal that everything is over, that the danger has passed. And almost everything comes down to this one signal: restore your sense that you are safe now. Look around and tell yourself: I am at home, it is morning, it is quiet. Drink some water, eat something warm, go over to the light coming through the window. Small household things, but the body reads them as "the danger has passed." Get a little movement. Not exercise, but simply walk around, stretch, and shake off the night's tension. Do not immediately reach for your phone. The first half-hour in the morning without the news feed is not indifference, but a way not to wind yourself up from the very start of the day - Mariia Tsanko emphasizes.

Is it worth sleeping during the day after a difficult night of shelling

If a person has barely slept after shelling, daytime sleep may help them recover, according to Mariia Tsanko. At the same time, it is important not to turn a short rest into a long sleep lasting until evening, as this may make it harder to fall asleep the following night. The expert emphasized that restoring one's schedule also takes several days, not just one night.

If there is any opportunity to take a nap during the day—yes, it is worth doing. But there are two conditions. The first and most important: keep it short. Twenty minutes, and it is better to set an alarm immediately and get up. In twenty minutes, you do not have time to fall into deep sleep, and it is precisely being abruptly pulled out of deep sleep that causes the grogginess when you feel worse after sleeping than you did before. A short nap refreshes you, restores clarity, and does not steal from your nighttime sleep - the psychologist emphasizes.

The psychologist also advises paying attention to the time you fall asleep and wake up. Even after a bad night, it is advisable not to disrupt your schedule for too long and to get enough daylight in the morning. In the evening, on the contrary, it is worth reducing the amount of screen time, news, and coffee.

And when it comes to your schedule, the main thing is not to try to fix everything in one night. A nervous system that has become accustomed to falling asleep half-alert does not calm down on command. What really helps is maintaining approximately consistent times for both going to bed and getting up, even after a bad night. Both ends set the rhythm: in the morning, catching the daylight is the strongest signal for the internal clock. Closer to night—fewer screens, less news and coffee, and more patience. Several difficult nights in a row do not mean "that's it, sleep is broken"; it is a tired system that needs a little time - the expert noted.

What helps reduce anxiety

After experiencing stress, simple things can be helpful—movement, warm food, communication, and breathing exercises. They help gradually reduce the tension that accumulated during the danger. The psychologist separately recommends having a simple grounding technique ready.

All of this works. Because all of these are different ways of telling the nervous system one thing: the siren can be turned off, the danger has passed. Here is exactly how. Breathing is the fastest method, and it is always available to you. The most effective technique is a long exhalation. Stanford researchers called this option a "cyclic sigh": two consecutive inhales through the nose (the first longer, the second shorter, to draw in enough air to fill the lungs to the top), followed by a slow, long exhalation through the mouth - Maria Tsanko noted.

Communicating with loved ones can also be part of recovery, says Maria Tsanko. According to the specialist, it is not even necessary to talk much, because sometimes it is enough simply to be near someone you trust. After a difficult night, it is important not to remain alone with your state if it is possible to receive support.

Communication is probably the most powerful thing. Nervous systems calm one another: next to a calm loved one, your body reads their state and adjusts itself accordingly. So calling someone, spending time together, or even simply sitting in silence together is not "a distraction"—it is recovery itself - the psychologist emphasizes.

How to process emotions after shelling

The reaction to experiencing danger can vary. Some people cry or tremble, while others freeze and cannot immediately understand their own state. The psychologist emphasizes that you should not compare your reaction with someone else’s.

First of all, the main thing is this: everyone’s reaction is different. Some people cry, some shake, and some seem to freeze and do not immediately understand what they are feeling at all. Bodies do not function according to a single template, so do not measure yourself by how someone nearby is coping - the expert stresses.

At the same time, you should not try to suppress the emotions you have experienced at any cost. You can name them in words, give yourself the opportunity to cry, or physically release the tension in a safe way. Alcohol, endless news consumption, or self-blame, on the other hand, may only intensify the condition.

Therefore, the simplest and most effective thing is to name what is happening inside. Research shows one simple thing: as soon as you label your state with a word ("I’m scared right now," "I’m angry"), the fear center in the brain seems to quiet down, and you genuinely feel better. Then let your body react: shake, cry as much as necessary, or even scream or hit a pillow - Maria Tsanko explained.

When to see a psychologist

An acute reaction after shelling does not in itself mean that something is wrong with a person. However, it is important to monitor how your condition develops. If the symptoms do not subside, intensify, or begin to interfere with sleeping, working, and living your usual life, you should seek professional help.

The main thing here is not the calendar but the direction. An acute stress reaction is normal, and it takes time for it to settle. So focus not on the timeframe but on the movement: the important thing is that the symptoms gradually subside rather than intensify. What should raise concern is not that you are struggling now, but that time is passing and you are not feeling better—or are feeling worse. And if carrying this burden is difficult, you can seek help at any time - the psychologist emphasizes.

According to Maria Tsanko, particular attention should be paid to prolonged sleep problems, recurring memories of what happened, constant tension, avoidance of everything that reminds you of the shelling, or an inability to carry out your usual activities. In her words, a person who begins to have thoughts that they do not want to live needs immediate help.

And one more thing. Asking for help does not mean "I couldn’t cope." Sometimes seeking help in time is the strongest thing a person can do for themselves. In Ukraine, free and anonymous support is available through the "How Are You?" platform (howareu.com) and the Lifeline Ukraine hotline, available around the clock at 7333 - Maria Tsanko concluded.

The constant threat of massive shelling is part of the psychological pressure on Ukrainians - HUR