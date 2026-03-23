How to disable ads on your phone: simple ways

$43.820.1450.680.17
ukenru
02:34 PM • 3262 views
Ministry of Digital Transformation proposes to restrict military personnel's access to gambling
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 15379 views
Double taxation in Ukrainian style: how the state complicates the work of businesses in international markets
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 37849 views
Commission for selecting the head of the State Customs Service will check Suvorov's integrity, taking into account data on his property and professional activities
March 23, 09:48 AM • 30970 views
Syrskyi announced the failure of Russian offensive attempts with "meat assaults" - Russian losses in four days exceeded 6,000 occupiers
March 23, 09:16 AM • 54030 views
Benefits for large families in 2026 - what is provided by law and how to apply for them
March 22, 08:58 PM • 50248 views
Bishops and priests from all over Ukraine prayed: Patriarch Filaret was buried in St. Volodymyr's CathedralPhoto
Exclusive
March 22, 03:40 PM • 86214 views
Horoscope for March 16-22: fateful encounters and new opportunities
March 22, 01:24 PM • 96743 views
Iran opened the Strait of Hormuz for ships to pass, but there are exceptions
March 22, 09:01 AM • 165152 views
Easter omens - what was traditionally considered in Ukraine to be harbingers of happiness, prosperity, and harvestPhoto
March 22, 02:48 AM • 77476 views
Trump stated that the US "wiped Iran off the map" and set a deadline for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
2m/s
46%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia reported a drone attack on the port of Primorsk - what is knownMarch 23, 06:49 AM • 19207 views
Trump's envoy revealed details of negotiations with Ukraine in FloridaMarch 23, 07:19 AM • 47719 views
Double explosion in Bucha, two law enforcement officers injuredMarch 23, 07:36 AM • 70875 views
Odrex clinic's revenues and reputation have declined, and its image is being restored through PR featuring a doctor with a criminal casePhoto11:05 AM • 26480 views
Effective Day Planning: Simple Ways to Organize Your TimePhoto11:17 AM • 20654 views
Publications
How to disable ads on your phone: simple ways03:00 PM • 4142 views
Odesa's private medicine "under investigation" due to corruption schemes and patient deaths02:11 PM • 6928 views
Double taxation in Ukrainian style: how the state complicates the work of businesses in international markets
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 15399 views
Effective Day Planning: Simple Ways to Organize Your TimePhoto11:17 AM • 20670 views
Odrex clinic's revenues and reputation have declined, and its image is being restored through PR featuring a doctor with a criminal casePhoto11:05 AM • 26496 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Shevchenko
Oleksandr Usyk
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Egypt
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo announced the death of his dog ChocoPhoto02:50 PM • 2600 views
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 59139 views
Top 4 melodramas with a tearful ending that everyone should watchMarch 21, 02:47 AM • 60421 views
Olga Kharlan and Luigi Samele revealed the gender of their unborn childVideoMarch 20, 05:17 PM • 58487 views
Bruce Willis celebrates 71st birthday: rare photos with granddaughter and family support despite illnessPhotoMarch 20, 03:18 PM • 59145 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Signal

How to disable ads on your phone: simple ways

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4142 views

The instructions explain privacy settings for removing advertising identifiers. Users will learn how to block pop-ups in Safari.

How to disable ads on your phone: simple ways

There is an increasing amount of advertising on our gadgets. It appears on websites and in apps, can pop up in your push notifications, slow down your device, interrupt your favorite content, drain your battery, and even jeopardize your security. UNN explains how to disable ads on Android and iOS operating systems.

How to disable ads on Android

Android cares about security and privacy when using apps. New features allow you to protect personal information and better control how advertisers select ads to display. New privacy settings for advertising can be managed in Android settings.

The Android system identifies topics of interest to you based on the apps you use. Apps can also store information about your interests in the Android system.

Later, the app you are using may request your ad topics or ads offered by apps you have previously opened. Based on this data, it will show you more relevant ads. To measure ad effectiveness, apps and websites can share certain types of information.

The ads you see in apps can be personalized based on these settings, your advertising ID settings, and the rules of the apps you use.

How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions27.02.26, 16:16 • 118585 views

How to enable or disable privacy features in advertising:

  • on your Android device, open the Settings app;
    • tap Google — all services;
      • in the "Privacy and security" section, tap Ads — Privacy in advertising and turn off all three toggles — they are enabled by default;
        • then tap "Delete advertising ID" (or "Reset advertising ID") and confirm the action.

          How to disable ads on Xiaomi, Redmi phones

          Go to your device settings and follow the instructions: Settings > Passwords & security > Privacy > Ad services > Personalized ad suggestions. Uncheck the last option.

          Google "closes the door": from 2027, Android will block the installation of unverified apps26.08.25, 15:52 • 3678 views

          How to block ads on iOS

          If you have an iPhone or iPad: open "Settings" — "Privacy & Security" and at the very bottom find "Apple Advertising"; in the "Apple Advertising" menu, turn off the "Personalized Ads" toggle.

          To block ads in Safari, you need to:

          On iPhone or iPad:

          • open the "Settings" menu, tap "Apps", then "Safari";
            • enable or disable the "Block Pop-ups" option;
              • enable or disable the "Fraudulent Website Warning" option.

                On Mac:

                • open the Safari browser;
                  • in the Safari menu, select "Settings";
                    • the "Websites" tab contains commands to allow or block some or all pop-up elements;
                      • on the "Security" tab, enable the warning option for visiting fraudulent sites.

                        Hackers could have breached the Cabinet of Ministers' server - iPhones in Ukraine at risk due to spyware19.03.26, 16:32 • 4907 views

                        Pavlo Bashynskyi

                        TechnologiesLife hackPublications