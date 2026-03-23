How to disable ads on your phone: simple ways

There is an increasing amount of advertising on our gadgets. It appears on websites and in apps, can pop up in your push notifications, slow down your device, interrupt your favorite content, drain your battery, and even jeopardize your security. UNN explains how to disable ads on Android and iOS operating systems.

How to disable ads on Android

Android cares about security and privacy when using apps. New features allow you to protect personal information and better control how advertisers select ads to display. New privacy settings for advertising can be managed in Android settings.

The Android system identifies topics of interest to you based on the apps you use. Apps can also store information about your interests in the Android system.

Later, the app you are using may request your ad topics or ads offered by apps you have previously opened. Based on this data, it will show you more relevant ads. To measure ad effectiveness, apps and websites can share certain types of information.

The ads you see in apps can be personalized based on these settings, your advertising ID settings, and the rules of the apps you use.

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How to enable or disable privacy features in advertising:

on your Android device, open the Settings app;

tap Google — all services;

in the "Privacy and security" section, tap Ads — Privacy in advertising and turn off all three toggles — they are enabled by default;

then tap "Delete advertising ID" (or "Reset advertising ID") and confirm the action.

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Go to your device settings and follow the instructions: Settings > Passwords & security > Privacy > Ad services > Personalized ad suggestions. Uncheck the last option.

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How to block ads on iOS

If you have an iPhone or iPad: open "Settings" — "Privacy & Security" and at the very bottom find "Apple Advertising"; in the "Apple Advertising" menu, turn off the "Personalized Ads" toggle.

To block ads in Safari, you need to:

On iPhone or iPad:

open the "Settings" menu, tap "Apps", then "Safari";

enable or disable the "Block Pop-ups" option;

enable or disable the "Fraudulent Website Warning" option.

On Mac:

open the Safari browser;

in the Safari menu, select "Settings";

the "Websites" tab contains commands to allow or block some or all pop-up elements;

on the "Security" tab, enable the warning option for visiting fraudulent sites.

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