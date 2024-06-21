$41.340.03
Hong Kong suffers from heat wave: due to climate change, extreme weather will appear more often

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19957 views

Hong Kong recorded the hottest summer solstice in the last 40 years - 34°C. Meteorologists warn of a hotter-than-usual summer due to climate change and a series of periods of extreme heat.

Hong Kong suffers from heat wave: due to climate change, extreme weather will appear more often

На півдні регіону фіксуються сильні повені; на півночі а високі температури призводять до посухи. Напиши лист з повідомлення на South China Morning Post.

Details

Hong Kong has recorded the hottest summer solstice in the last 40 years. This week, the temperature reached 34 degrees Celsius. At the same time, meteorologists warn of a hotter-than-usual summer. This is due to the process of climate change, and  in this sense, we are talking about a series of heat waves.

"Under the influence of the subtropical ridge over Guangdong, it will be consistently very hot in the next couple of days. Against the background of warming, summer temperatures in Hong Kong show a significant long - term upward trend, " explains Jennifer Yip Ling, a researcher at the Observatory. The average annual temperature in Hong Kong is expected to rise by 2 degrees by 2081.

addition

Extreme weather conditions were also observed across the country.

For example, severe flooding continues in southern China. Their scale is such that we are talking about an event that happens only once a century. Since Thursday, heavy rains have flooded Guangdong province, the most populous with its 127 million inhabitants and the most economically prosperous with its capital Guangzhou, a port city northeast of Hong Kong.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Hong Kong
Spain
Europe
China
Turkey
