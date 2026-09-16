Heat in France caused nearly 8,000 cases of "excess" mortality

On Wednesday, France’s national public health agency reported that at least 817 excess deaths were recorded between July 27 and August 20 — when the country was gripped by extreme heat — UNN reports, citing Reuters.

According to media reports, the total number of excess deaths recorded since June (from the beginning of the series of heatwaves) has reached nearly 8,000.

This figure includes all deaths regardless of their cause and is based on an assessment of data from death certificates issued during the specified period.

Most of the excess deaths occurred among people aged 75 and older.

Earlier, the national public health agency had already recorded 5,764 excess deaths between June 17 and July 2, and 1,243 deaths between July 3 and July 20.

According to meteorologists, this year Europe as a whole experienced more intense warming linked to human-induced climate change than any other continent.

August was one of the hottest months on record