Head of Georgian Orthodox Church admitted to intensive care

The head of the Georgian Orthodox Church, Ilia II, has been hospitalized at the Caucasian Medical Center with massive gastric bleeding. This was reported by the Patriarchate of Georgia, according to UNN.

"The condition is problematic but stable. We ask everyone to pray," the statement said.

The clinic stated in an interview with IPN that the 93-year-old head of the Church's condition "is concerning" and "hemodynamics are unstable"; he is in intensive care.

Minister of Health Mikheil Sarjveladze and other high-ranking government officials arrived at the hospital.

According to Sarjveladze, doctors are doing everything necessary and possible. "Given his age and other factors, the situation is difficult," the minister said. According to him, the bleeding has currently been stopped.

Patriarch Filaret hospitalized in Kyiv