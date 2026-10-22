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Shahed-136

He directed missiles at a unit of more than one hundred AFU drone operators: the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent

Kyiv • UNN

 • 794 views

The serviceman handed the FSB the coordinates of a UAV unit and logistics centers. The Security Service of Ukraine evacuated more than 100 drone operators and detained the agent.

He directed missiles at a unit of more than one hundred AFU drone operators: the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a serviceman suspected of handing over the coordinates of a Ukrainian drone operators’ unit to the Russian FSB. It also managed to evacuate more than 100 Ukrainian military personnel from a potentially dangerous area in advance. This was reported by the SBU press center, as reported by UNN.

Details

The military counterintelligence department of the Security Service, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, exposed another Russian agent in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was a mobilized man from Zhytomyr region recruited by the FSB, who directed a Russian airstrike at his UAV unit

- the post says.

The investigation established that the suspect "leaked" the coordinates of the Defense Forces to the FSB after he had gone absent without leave from his military unit and arrived in Kyiv region.

In the capital region, the deserter tracked the locations of Ukrainian army logistics centers for the Russian intelligence service, against which the enemy was preparing missile and air strikes. SBU officers documented his crimes and detained him near one of the critically important warehouses in Kyiv region

- the post says.

Thanks to the SBU’s prompt response, more than 100 Ukrainian drone operators were evacuated in advance from a potential strike zone. According to the case materials, the man was recruited by the FSB before being drafted into the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At first, the agent carried out so-called "test" assignments. In particular, he tracked the locations of fuel and energy infrastructure facilities in northern Ukraine.

Later, Russian intelligence officers instructed him to mobilize into the Defense Forces in order to spy "inside" the Ukrainian military. During training on UAV operator courses, he collected personal data about the command staff and personnel of the training center for the enemy. In exchange for his cooperation, the Russians promised their accomplice "evacuation" to Russia and Russian citizenship

- the post says.

During the detention, the "mole" had a smartphone confiscated containing evidence of his work for the FSB.

Investigators of the Security Service notified him that he was suspected under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law);
    • Part 2 of Article 259 (knowingly false reporting of a threat of an explosion at a critical infrastructure facility).

      The suspect is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property

       - the SBU post says.

      We remind you

      In Kyiv, an FSB agent who attempted to activate 148 internet devices for the Russians was detained. He turned out to be an 18-year-old former student of a college in the capital; he faces life imprisonment.

      Alla Kiosak

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